Manifestation with Tarot Cards: Here are 8 Tarot cards to manifest your desires into reality

Manifestation is a constant process influenced by our thoughts, inner conversations, and the energy we emit. Visualization, using specific mental images, is a powerful tool for manifestation, and Tarot plays a key role here. Mystics have utilized Tarot for ages to gain insights into various aspects of life, from the past and present to the future. Its influence remains strong, serving as a timeless guide for those seeking clarity and understanding. Tarot Cards and manifestation techniques. (Unsplash)

Many people find solace and guidance in Tarot during uncertain times. Yet, its influence extends far beyond mere fortune-telling. Each Tarot card is a symbolic roadmap of the mind, brimming with messages and meanings that can aid us in manifesting various aspects of our lives. In this article, you will learn about the 8 Tarot cards renowned for their ability to help manifest abundance, partnership, wealth, healing, strength, intellect, and protection.

How to manifest your goals with Tarot Cards

Manifest with the Empress Tarot Card

This card is like a trusted companion when embarking on a new project or idea. It's all about the energy of starting something fresh, like planting the seeds for success. If you're starting on a Friday evening, light a green candle and spend some time with this card. Visualize yourself as The Empress, surrounded by abundance and natural beauty, like walking through a lush garden. This card is connected to Venus, the planet of love and creativity, so repeating this visualization every Friday is suggested until you see your desired outcome come to life. It's a way to harness the energy of The Empress and bring more harmony and prosperity into your endeavours.

Manifest with The Lovers Card

After pulling The Lovers card from your Tarot deck, take a moment to really connect with it visually. Imagine yourself as one of the lovers in the card, opening up space for your ideal partner to come into your life. Then, light two small red candles while saying, "I call in my perfect match." While the candles are burning, sit down and make a list of all the qualities you want in your new partner. Make sure these qualities truly reflect what you desire. Finish the ritual with a simple "thank you" and repeat it whenever you feel inspired, preferably on Wednesdays. This ritual helps you focus your intentions and invite love into your life.

Manifest with The Nine of Pentacles

This card showcases a wealthy woman dressed in lavish clothes, and it can help you draw in wealth, success, and financial freedom through diligent, long-term efforts. Invite this image of a sophisticated woman into your surroundings to tap into her energy. Before making any financial choices, seek advice from this card. Consider what the Nine of Pentacles would recommend. Trust your intuition to guide you, or shuffle your Tarot deck and draw one or two cards for further insight. This practice can help you become more financially savvy and make sound decisions for your future.

Manifest with The Star

The Star card is a healing balm for the soul in the Tarot's timeline. It's all about hope, inspiration, and starting fresh. The card shows eight stars, representing a strong connection to the universe. Whether you're facing mental, emotional, or physical challenges, having this card on your altar can lift your spirits and remind you that everything will be okay. It's like a beacon of hope during tough times.

Manifest with The Death Card

While many people may feel uneasy about the imagery of the Death card in Tarot, it can be a powerful tool when you're ready to let go of something in your life. The key is to be completely certain that you want a particular person, thing, or situation to come to an end.

To harness the energy of the Death card, you can perform a ritual after a Full Moon. Begin by lighting a black candle and writing the name of what you wish to remove from your life on the back of the card. Spend a few minutes visualizing your desired outcome, imagining what you want to replace it with. Next, recite the mantra, “May you leave my life and never return,” as you focus on your intention. Safely burn the card with the candle flame, symbolizing the release of what you no longer need.

Manifest with Strength Card

The Strength card is like having a friend by your side when dealing with tough situations requiring courage and patience. Find a quiet spot to connect with this card and place it before you. Close your eyes and take some deep breaths until you feel calm. Picture a protective bubble around you and the card, then imagine a light beam connecting your heart to the card. This lets you soak up the strength you need to tackle any challenge. Once you've done this, your Strength card is ready to go! Whenever you need a boost of courage, just think of it.

Manifest with Wheel of Fortune Card

The Wheel of Fortune card is one of the most powerful cards in the Tarot deck, especially when life is going through major shifts or you've been hit withbad luck. To tap into its power, try this: On a Sunday morning, sit quietly and clear your mind. Spend some time looking at the card, soaking in its symbols and meanings. Once you feel ready, close your eyes and imagine the wheel of fortune turning in your favour. Picture luck coming your way and things getting better. Do this meditation every day for six days to keep the positive energy flowing.

Manifest with the Queen of Swords

The Queen of Swords is your trusted advisor when planning your book, podcast or making fair decisions. She's all about clear communication and thinking logically. If you ever feel unsure, turn to this card for help. Set your intention, then spend some quiet time with her.

Carry the card with you as you go about your day—whether walking, reading, or watching a movie. Pay attention to any thoughts or feelings that come up. They could be messages from the Queen of Swords guiding you through intuition, symbols, words, or images.