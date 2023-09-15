The Empress Tarot Card: A guide to upright and reversed meaning in love, career, finance and challenges in life

The Empress Tarot Card Meaning The empress tarot card in the third card in the major arcana tarot deck. In the world of tarot, cards can provide insights into various aspects of life, be it the past, future, or guidance for the present moment. One such card is the Empress card, which carries a significant feminine energy. In a standard tarot deck, you'll find this card showcasing a powerful woman who is deeply connected to both nature and the universe. The Empress Tarot Card. (Representational Image).(PIxabay)

The Empress Tarot Card Description

The Empress card is rich in symbolism. It typically portrays the Empress seated on a lavish chair, adorned with a crown featuring 12 stars, and draped in a robe adorned with pomegranates symbolizing fertility. Her connection extends beyond her own femininity; she's linked to the vast universe.

According to tarot expert Kim Krans, who created The Wild Unknown Tarot, the Empress exudes a sense of mysterious power and magnetism. It's akin to a life force, particularly associated with the divine feminine energy that permeates nature.

The Empress in Matters of Love & Relationships:

Upright Meaning: Drawing the Empress card in a love or relationship reading signifies magnetism and allure. It suggests that your current relationship is of a regal or elevated nature. The Empress is known for her selective nature; she doesn't actively seek out relationships. Instead, she patiently trusts in fate and waits for the right partner to appear.

Reversed Meaning: However, if the Empress card appears in reverse during a love reading, it might indicate an imbalance of power within the relationship, accompanied by impatience. In such cases, it's essential to recenter yourself to regain the Empress's empowering qualities.

The Empress in Professional & Financial Matters:

Upright Meaning: When the Empress card appears in a reading related to your career or financial situation, it signifies strength and sovereignty. The Empress is portrayed as a revolutionary leader who isn't afraid to dismantle existing systems and build new ones from the ground up. Nature is her guide, offering lessons in sustaining without resentment or remorse.

Reversed Meaning: However, in the reversed position for professional matters, it can suggest that your energy at work is scattered, and trust may be lacking. To regain your power, avoid engaging in gossip and making assumptions. Instead, prioritize clear and kind communication.

The Empress in Facing Challenges:

Upright Meaning:

If you seek guidance for overcoming challenges and draw the Empress card, it signifies that there's no quick fix. Instead, it calls for deep contemplation on what it means to be in control of one's life through peaceful means. This process requires extensive reflection and introspection.

Reversed Meaning: When pulled in reverse for challenges, it may indicate resistance to the introspection needed to move forward. The Empress encourages going within, embarking on a slow, profound inner journey.

In summary, encountering the Empress card during a tarot reading beckons you to tap into your inner feminine magic and share it with the world in your unique way. It's a reminder to consider how you wield your personal power, whether in love, work, or facing life's challenges.