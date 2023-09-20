"I Am Sure" Manifestation Method: Try this powerful manifesting technique viral on Tiktok

When it comes to manifesting your dreams, you might have heard of various manifesting rituals like the bay leaf manifestation, the 2 cup manifestation, or the pillow technique. However, the "I Am Sure" method proves that sometimes the simplest practices are the best. If you're looking to get back to the basics of manifesting, here's what you need to know about this affirming ritual. Many manifestation methods promise speedy results, and you might be sceptical about the effectiveness of the "I Am Sure" technique(Unsplash)

The "I Am Sure" Manifesting method on TikTok

If you spend time on #SpiritualTikTok, you've probably come across the "I Am Sure" technique. It has gained popularity on the platform, with creators like Sara Perl, also known as @hothighpriestess, showcasing its effectiveness. Perl claimed in a video that this method can produce "nearly instant results." To use this method, Perl recommends pinpointing your specific intention and repeating the phrase "I am sure," followed by your desired manifestation in the present tense. For example, if you want to manifest a promotion, you'd say, "I am sure I got the promotion." Repeating this sentence aloud ten times or writing it down ten times can amplify the power of your manifestation.

The powerful way in Manifestation

According to Perl, the reason this ritual works so well is that the sentence has the ability to penetrate and reprogram your subconscious mind, instantly aligning your thoughts with your desired outcome. In other words, it helps you believe in your manifestation on a deeper level.

Quick Results and Versatility

Many manifestation methods promise speedy results, and you might be sceptical about the effectiveness of the "I Am Sure" technique. However, Perl hinted in a previous video that it can even be used for overnight manifestations. Another TikTok user, @manifest_it888, supports these claims.

Perl suggests that you can use this practice to manifest various things like receiving a text, a phone call, a job offer, a promotion, or a higher salary. It's likely that you can apply the method to manifest other desires as well. In fact, manifestation expert @bitchcraft444 on TikTok suggests that the "I Am Sure" method is the quickest way to make someone from your past want to reconnect with you.

A Simple and Effective Affirmation

From its fast results to its versatility, the "I Am Sure" manifestation method is a straightforward yet powerful way to affirm your desires and bring them into reality. So, give it a try and start enjoying the life you desire, because it's already on its way to you.

