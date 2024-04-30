April 29- May 5, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love by this weekend

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014) The luck in love this week serves as a catalyst for regaining confidence and self-love. If you're single, focus on your needs and priorities, recognizing that true love aligns with your life path. Embrace choosing yourself, as genuine connection arises when you honour your authenticity. 5 Chinese zodiac signs will likely receive luck in love this week from April 29- May 5, 2024.(Pexels)

Also Read Weekly Chinese Horoscope from April 29- May 5, 2024: Check what's in store for you

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In relationships, it's time to address emotional wounds from the past. By doing so, you open the door to luck and deepen your appreciation for the treasures within your relationship. Avoid getting lost in fear or anxiety, and instead, cultivate gratitude and awareness of the love surrounding you.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Luck in love this week revolves around discerning true worth and not being deceived by superficial allure. If you're single, prioritize your happiness and seek genuine connections. Stay open and receptive, allowing luck to guide you towards fulfilling relationships while shedding toxic influences that hinder your growth.

In relationships, uphold your values and boundaries firmly. Don't allow others to manipulate or mistreat you, even if they claim to have your best interests at heart. Trust in karma to unveil the truth, empowering you to emerge from challenges stronger and more resilient than before.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Love's arrival can be unexpected, yet sometimes it eludes us when we're unprepared. This week's luck in love, particularly for singles, centres on understanding and honouring your true needs rather than conforming to societal pressures regarding relationships and family. Trust in luck to guide you through the process of self-discovery, laying out the puzzle pieces until you're truly ready for love.

In relationships, effective communication is key, even during moments of anxiety or discomfort. Your luck in love hinges on open and honest dialogue with your partner, fostering understanding and strengthening your bond. Additionally, effective communication acts as a shield against harmful rumours or external pressures that may threaten your relationship.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Luck in love this week revolves around asserting your worth and believing in the love you truly desire. If you're single, embrace your uniqueness and let your light shine brightly. Don't dim your sparkle for anyone else's comfort. Trust that the cosmic forces support you, and anyone threatened by your radiance has their own issues to resolve.

In relationships, your luck in love lies in working as equals with your partner. Whether it's sharing household responsibilities, parenting, or making major life decisions, strive for balance and ensure neither of you feels burdened or left behind. Trust that your mutual efforts will be rewarded by the universe's benevolent influence.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Luck in love this week is deeply intuitive. If you're single, trust your instincts during dates or interactions with potential partners. Pay attention to subtle cues and trust your gut feelings, as even small signs can indicate important red flags. True love awaits when you view the world through the lens of your heart, allowing genuine connections to flourish.

In relationships, luck in love brings peace and fulfilment to you and your partner. This is an ideal time to plan a relaxing vacation or surprise each other with thoughtful gestures. Keep things easy and stress-free, avoiding unnecessary pressure on the one organizing the experience. Embrace the theme of taking things in stride, as this approach will lead you to discover your luck in love.