Aquarius Daily Horoscope for August 30, 2022: A promotion awaits you

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Aquarius, you may have the urge to keep your finances safe and steady. You may work towards it. You may not be in a hurry to increase your investments and this may be in your favor. Family may be calm and may not disturb you by unnecessary discussions. You may guide your children on the academic front and they may respect you for this coaching. Being a devoted and honest person, you may put all effort in your present project. You may get promoted based on your performance. Health may be in your favor and you may celebrate with your beloved. To stay fit and spend time together, both you and your loved one may join aerobic classes. The day may be full of love and happiness.

Aquarius Finance Today You may need to enhance your money-earning skills by understanding latest technology. There may also be an inclination of yours towards charity. You may balance everything well and may wait for the right moment to invest.

Aquarius Family Today Your family may be of great support. They may not force you for anything and may be in agreement with your views. You may not stay at home for long but things may be comfortable with all members of the family.

Aquarius Career Today You may raise your technical expertise and people at workplace may appreciate this change in you. All professional efforts may get a boost because of this. New contracts that you were working on may take shape.

Aquarius Health Today Aquarius, to stay fit may be your mantra. You may work on your diet and may start getting a sense of positivity around you. Your friends may also get inspired by you. Attending online yoga classes may be the new norm for you.

Aquarius Love Life Today An amazing day ahead when your partner may be on the same page with you on all future plannings. The two of you may discuss the future course of action and may be satisfied with how things are moving. There may be no disagreements.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

