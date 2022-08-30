Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 30, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Financially, things will start looking brighter soon. Financially, things will start looking brighter soon. Starting an exercise routine will help you in overcoming lethargy. You are likely to smoke the peace pipe with a rival in a family dispute. An enjoyable trip is on the cards. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some. Things started today will prove most beneficial.

Love Focus: Some of you may be hard pressed to give quality time to lover.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Lemon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Don’t do any important financial transactions today. Don’t do any important financial transactions today. Deskbound professionals will do well to shake a leg to come back in shape. Additional skills will add to the expertise of homemakers. Your idea for an outing is likely to be lapped up by family members, so expect an exciting time. For those pursuing higher studies, there is no choice but to master the ropes.

Love Focus: Romantic life appears to be most satisfying.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financial front is showing promising signs of becoming stronger. Luck favours you today on the professional front. There will be no complaints on the health front as you find yourself energetic. A family youngster is about to give some good news. A memorable experience is in store for those on an exotic vacation. Joining coaching classes for improving academic performance is foreseen.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, so those looking for it.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will have to postpone buying a luxury item to a later date. A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. A good turn done to someone at work is likely to be repaid soon. A joyous occasion of a new arrival is likely to brighten the home front. Travel is likely to prove profitable. Extracurricular activities may keep you busy on the academic front.

Love Focus: An ex-flame is likely to bring excitement back into your life!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Money comes without much effort. Those worrying about their medical reports can lay their fears at rest. Those worrying about their medical reports can lay their fears at rest. An exciting person is likely to brighten the home front. A tiring journey is foreseen for some. Burden of work on the academic front may stress your mind, so take adequate breaks.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation can not be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Monetary position remains strong. An added skill will help enhance your job prospects. On the health front, you manage to keep ailments at bay. You can plan an out of town trip to meet a relative or friend. Tensions on the domestic front cannot be ruled out. Travelling to a distant locale will be fun. Professional advice will help in choosing the right course.

Love Focus: Have some great plans for a romantic evening out today as the love of your life is likely to play along.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Efforts will be required to raise funds for something important. You may feel hesitant to broach a contentious issue with a rival at work. More efforts are needed for you to enjoy perfect health. Homemakers are likely to exceed budget in improving the home front. Spiritually minded may set out on a pilgrimage. This is the time to put in an extra bit on the academic front.

Love Focus: The one you like may approach you soon.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Crimson

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You can acquire something expensive. You can be ticked off for lagging behind at work. Health of someone close can show rapid improvement. A long drive may allow you to think things out. Adhere to your priorities on the academic front. Adhere to your priorities on the academic front.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Earning on the side will help achieve financial independence. A changed job can boost you financially. Weight watchers are likely to be filled with a sense of achievement. You will manage to find time today to spend with family. Lover’s insistence on something that you are not prepared for can be upsetting. A long assignment on the academic front may prove boring and repetitive.

Love Focus: Lover’s insistence on something that you are not prepared for can be upsetting.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Acquiring a new vehicle is likely. Don’t bring work to home if you want domestic harmony. Good routine will restore your energy. You accomplish much on the domestic front today. A drive through the countryside will prove a stress buster. Be realistic in selecting your objective on the academic front to succeed. Improvement is indicated for those feeling under the weather for some time.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is possible.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Correct decisions on the academic front will keep you totally in control of things. Personal problems can make some turn to spirituality. A family get together can find you in your element. Things start looking up for builders and real estate agents. There seems no problem on the monetary front. Excellent health is yours for the asking.

Love Focus: Marital life cruises along smoothly on the romantic plane.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Money will come in as word about your skills gets around. Personal relationships can receive a jolt on the domestic front. You may volunteer for an impromptu trip with friends and enjoy your time together. Academic success is possible, but not without efforts. Some of you are likely to get slotted for a prized appointment or posting. Those in property business can find the day profitable.

Love Focus: Romantic life is set to improve by mutual efforts.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

