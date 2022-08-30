Virgo Daily Horoscope for August 30, 2022: Not the day to expect huge earning

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) Today may not be the day to expect huge earnings from the invested funds. However, you may not feel disturbed because of this. You may be satisfied with whatever comes your way. This may turn to be a matter of dispute at home as family members may not agree with this attitude of yours. However, you may keep your approach steady and may not try to make others understand anything. You may continue to keep your partner happy and may plan something special for her/him. This may strengthen your relationship. Today may turn out to be a perfect day as you may get a surprise gift or a party from your lover. You may stay healthy and may plan an adventure activity with your partner.

Virgo Finance Today It may be possible that you receive some of the shares of property from your ancestors. Your finances may be stable. However, if you may need a bank loan, it may get sanctioned easily. You may have a decent amount of money to sit and relax.

Virgo Family Today Dear Virgo, your family may be in a bad mood today. You may have an argument with your teenaged children. They may not understand your perspective. Try not to dump your ideas on any member of the family. It may be good if you stay quiet.

Virgo Career Today You may remain goal oriented and all-important tasks may pick up speed. You may be able to handle all professional matters successfully. There may be appreciation and support from colleagues and seniors.

Virgo Health Today Virgo, you may turn sensitive towards your well-being. You may understand that carelessness in eating may prove to be disastrous and so you may start having a healthy diet. You may try to control your anger and may like to live in serenity.

Virgo Love Life Today Your love life may be merry. Your beloved may shower immense love and affection upon you. Your mutual understanding and love may grow and you may make strong effort to make your relationship blissful.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

