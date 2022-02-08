Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Feb 08: Take care of mental wellbeing

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your inner drive and ambition are likely to remain robust today, and you may be poised for some solid growth. You will be able to accomplish your personal and professional goals. This can be a great time for teamwork and connecting with others on your wavelength who share your vision and interests. With your high energy and great creative skills, you can turn the turn the tide in your favor and achieve what you have always wanted in life. You may take keen interest in spiritual and religious activities, which will bring you peace of mind and contentment. This may also enhance your creativity enabling you to proficiently execute your tasks. Transactions relating to sale and purchase of property should be weighed carefully, else you may face difficulties. You can plan an adventure trip with your friends, it will be full of thrill and adrenaline rush. Students may perform better than expected in academics.

Aquarius Finance Today

If you have been working towards generating an additional source of revenue then it may materialize today, giving a boost to your finances. Being smart with money is needed today if you are contemplating giving someone a loan.

Aquarius Family Today

Those married may be concerned about their kids spending too much time in front of mobile or TV screens. Setting an example yourself will be the right approach instead of scolding them. In family life, you may face some differences of opinion with your siblings, but the same will be resolved after a while.

Aquarius Career Today

During the second half of the day, you may succeed in channelizing your energy in order to improve your performance at the workplace. As a result, you may receive the necessary appreciation from higher ups. If you want to convert your interest or hobby into business, then this is a suitable time.

Aquarius Health Today

You may feel positive, both in terms of health and emotional wellbeing as you join a new gym or fitness group. You are aware of your vices and if you watch out for them and avoid them, you may enjoy your best physical health.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Singles may expect to find some good romantic opportunities unexpectedly in a family function or social gathering. The temporary phase of disagreements is likely to be over today, and your camaraderie will be infectious.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026