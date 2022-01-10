Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Jan 10: Try to maintain peace of mind

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This is a casual day and you may have to face some financial issues. Things may go as per your plan on the professional or business front. Those who have been craving for a break, they may go on trip. Some may also plan trip to spiritual places in order to get peace of mind.

You may come across some property deals, you should research a lot before investing your hard-earned money in any such scheme. There is a lot to enjoy with your cousins or loved ones, so take some time out of your busy schedule and participate in an event organized by homemakers.

What else is there to discover for the day? Read ahead!

Aquarius Finance Today

This is not a favorable day on the financial front. You may have to ask someone for financial help. Getting outstanding payments from clients can be tricky for you. Things may sort out soon, so wait a bit longer.

Aquarius Family Today

This is a normal day on the family front. You may have to participate in arranging a party at home. Parents may find suitable marriage proposals for you. Nothing complicated is foreseen on the family front.

Aquarius Career Today

You may have to devote extra hours to complete an important task. New business may take more time in taking off. Your colleagues may seek your advice or guidance on something important.

Aquarius Health Today

Those who have been following diet plan and doing exercises daily, they may soon achieve their fitness goals and control their weight. Some may plan trip to spiritual places to maintain peace of mind.

Aquarius Love Life Today

This is a normal day on the love front. You may have to put more efforts to rekindle your love life. Some may also get suitable marriage proposals and tie a knot soon.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Mustard

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026