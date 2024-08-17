Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2024 predicts good returns

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Adventures pump energy into you Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2024. Keep your relationship strong and avoid confrontations with the lover.

Keep the romantic life productive today. Consider new tasks to prove your mettle at the office. Handle wealth diligently and your health is also good today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be sensible in your love life and also avoid arguments with your partner today. Some statements or comments may be misunderstood by the lover and this may create a ruckus today. Keep the communication open and transparent. Spend more time together. You may also be lucky to resolve the issues with the ex-lover and may get back into the old relationship. However, married natives need to stay out of it to save the marriage.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Be careful to accomplish all assigned responsibilities. New tasks may come up and you will need to maintain discipline and commitment. Your sincerity at work will invite accolades. Utilize communication skills to impress international clients. However, some seniors will not recognize your potential and this may impact their morale. Avoid office politics and you should be smart enough to negotiate with the team members while handling team tasks. Entrepreneurs can go ahead with crucial business decisions today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Have a good day in terms of finances. As there will be prosperity, you may consider buying electronic devices and home appliances today. You may also clear all pending dues. A sibling will demand financial assistance which you cannot refuse. Those who are into trade will see good returns today. Before you invest in a speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Have a good day in terms of health. No major medical issues will impact the routine life. However, viral fever, sore throat, and digestion issues will be common today. Minors may have skin infections today. Ensure you follow all traffic guidelines while driving and avoid driving at night in an inebriated condition. Those who are traveling must have a medical kit ready. Have a healthy meal on time, rich in nutrients, vitamins, and proteins.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)