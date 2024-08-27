Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 27, 2024 predicts minor ailments

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says feel happy always! Despite minor issues in the love affair, you will be happy spending time with your partner. Accomplish all assigned tasks at the office. Stay healthy today. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 27, 2024: Financially you are good and your health is also positive.

Resolve the relationship issues and ensure you take up new tasks at a job that are also challenging. Financially you are good and your health is also positive.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Stick to your convictions and this will help you maintain the relationship intact. Do not get into verbal disputes which may lead to more confrontations in the coming days. A third person will try to invade the relationship and this can create a ruckus today. Be careful about an ex-lover who may also cause trouble in the relationship. Married females should not be connected with the ex-lover as this can lead to disastrous situations.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your efforts will bring in positive outcomes in the coming days. Those who have interviews scheduled for today can confidently attend them. Avoid arguments at the workplace and ensure you spend time resolving professional challenges. Some tasks will demand you work additional hours while those who have job interviews scheduled for the day can be confident about the result. Students need to be more focused on their studies. If entrepreneurs are keen to start a partnership, pick the day as you will see good results sooner.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You may spend money for personal happiness but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things and saving is also crucial in the long run. Aquarius natives will also settle financial issues with friends and family members. A celebration within the family will need you to donate a good amount. The second part of the day is also good to lend money to someone including a relative or sibling. Some entrepreneurs will see foreign funds that will help in crucial expansion plans.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Those who suffer from heart and lung ailments need to take precautions. Some children may develop a viral fever. Avoid aerated drinks and instead opt for fresh juices. You may suffer from high blood pressure as well in the second half of the day. While traveling, ensure a medical kit is always with you.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)