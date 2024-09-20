Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Sept 20, 2024 predicts new job opportunities

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, rev up life to keep it fresh Keep the love affair productive and spend more time together. Professionally you are good. Minor monetary issues exist & this demands extra care while spending. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 20, 2024: Minor monetary issues exist & this demands extra care while spending.

Spread happiness in the relationship and you may also consider taking the love affair to the next level. Handle professional issues with confidence. Minor financial issues exist today. You should also pay more attention to your health.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Treat your partner with respect and you will receive the same respect. Do not abuse the parents of your partner as most relationships may end sadly because of this. Your lover will prefer your presence and spare more time for romance. Some females will see troubles in the long-distance relationship and you may resolve them through open discussion. Today is auspicious to decide the marriage and you can consult the parents for the same. Those who are single may fall in love today but wait for a day or two to propose.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

There can be problems at the workplace and it is crucial you handle them successfully. Be sincere and polite at work and express your opinions at team meetings. For those who are planning a job switch, consider today as the best time. If you have an interview scheduled for today, attend it to receive an offer letter. Students will also be successful in clearing examinations today. Businessmen will make new partnerships that will benefit in making good profits. You may have office-related travels today

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will be there. However, you can go ahead with the routine life. The first half is good for settling financial disputes with a sibling. Do not lend a big amount to a friend today. Businessmen can sign partnership deals but with extreme care. And the shortage of funds, especially from potential investors may delay future business plans.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Pay attention to your health. Females may develop migraine or severe body aches that needs complete rest. Start the day with mild exercise. You should also follow all traffic rules while driving today. e Avoid junk food, oily stuff, aerated drinks, and alcohol.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)