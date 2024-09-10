 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 10, 2024 predicts romantic issues | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 10, 2024 predicts romantic issues

By Dr J.N Pandey
Sep 10, 2024 02:01 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for September 10, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Stay focused on professional tasks as some can be challenging.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your positive attitude spreads happiness around

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 10, 2024. Be ready to take up new professional responsibilities today.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 10, 2024. Be ready to take up new professional responsibilities today.

Troubleshoot tremors in the relationship. Be ready to take up new professional responsibilities today.

Both your health and wealth will also be at your side.

Stay focused on professional tasks as some can be challenging. Handle romantic issues with a positive attitude. Minor monetary issues will be there but the routine life will be untouched. Health is normal.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Fortunately, the romantic relationship will be free from troubles today and your partner will be supportive and caring. Ensure you return the same care and love. You may also surprise the lover with expensive gifts. Single persons will find love in the first half of the day. Today is also good to plan a romantic dinner where you may introduce the lover to seniors at home. If any misunderstanding happens between you, sit down and talk to resolve it before it flares up.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Some tasks will require you to spend overtime at the workplace. Be sensitive towards the demands of the organization and give the best results. Healthcare professionals who have a plan to move abroad will have positive news. Most natives will see the day as productive and creative. Students will clear the examination. Some businessmen will face minor licensing-related problems but they will be resolved before the day ends. There will be new partnerships in the business but do not blindly trust anyone when it comes to wealth.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will knock on the door today and you will be good to seriously consider large investments. The second half of the day is good for buying electronic devices. Some natives will also buy a bike or a car today as the financial condition permits that. A legal issue will also require spending a big amount today. You may also be required to contribute to a celebration within the family.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You will be happy in terms of health today. Despite minor infections associated with the throat or skin, you will be free from major health issues. However, some vision-related issues may trouble seniors. Those who have chest-related issues must consult a doctor. Pregnant females must be careful to not lift heavy objects.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
