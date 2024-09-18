Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 18, 2024 advices eschewing office politics

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, look for options to prove the mettle Today, your relationship will be robust and you may also take it to the next level. Consider new tasks at work that will also prove the professional mettle. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 18, 2024: Today, your relationship will be robust and you may also take it to the next level.

Your romantic relationship will see major changes. Some male natives will see new love blooming while females may get married. No professional challenge will affect your performance. Both health and wealth will also be at your side.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

No major relationship issue will be there. However, it is wise to avoid arguments even while having disagreements. Value the relationship and also keep the partner in high spirits. Boyfriends should plan something special for their girls. Make her feel special and adore her to no end. Married females will have minor issues at the house of their spouse and it is crucial to be careful to settle this crisis. Office romance can cause trouble.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Take up crucial tasks with confidence and accomplish them within the deadline. Be cordial within the team and express innovative opinions. Your ideas will have takers and the management will also give you opportunities. Your commitment at the workplace will be recognized by the management Prove your diligence by taking up new responsibilities. Some females may find trouble at the workplace and can go ahead with complaints to the HR department. Businessmen can confidently launch a new idea in the first part of the day.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Some long-pending dues will be cleared and a financial dispute will also be settled in the first half of the day. The first part of the day is good to renovate the house or to buy a two-wheeler. You may also try the fortune in the stock market. Additional funds will help businessmen and traders to expand their businesses. You may also consider settling a financial dispute before the day ends.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

There can be minor issues related to legs and eyes, such as joint pain but they are not serious. Some children will complain about body aches and may miss school. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports and you should also be careful while driving in hilly terrains today. Seniors may complain about sleeplessness, pain in joints, and minor visual defections.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)