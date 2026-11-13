Aquarius Horoscope Today, November 13, 2026: Leave property decisions for later and make room for a friendly conversation

A decision about a long journey may end with the plan being dropped, while a friend's good news will give the day a welcome lift. Your attention will move between personal plans and the people you enjoy hearing from. Gatherings and useful contacts will feature, keeping the day connected to life beyond your own immediate concerns. The Moon in Sagittarius in your eleventh house all day brings friends and income into focus, along with that encouraging news from someone you know. Earnings will balance spending, giving the day an ordinary financial rhythm. Watch pressure to commit to a property purchase; this is a decision to postpone. There will still be room for enjoyment, especially when a familiar conversation develops into a warmer exchange.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Romance will improve today. You will feel more receptive to affection, and time with your partner will have a warmer tone. A familiar conversation will offer room for greater closeness, even while household money remains a practical subject. Saturn in Pisces, your second house, is retrograde in the final phase of Sade Sati, bringing a tight family conversation or a trimmed budget; this closing stretch is easing. Today, that pressure will show in deciding what the household can comfortably accommodate. The discussion will sit alongside the improvement in your romantic life. A social invitation or contact with friends will also give you something pleasant to share. Your relationship will feel more engaging as the day unfolds.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
Business matters will move normally, with familiar work setting the pace. The day points towards continuity, so routine dealings will take up much of your professional attention. Students may receive support from classmates, particularly when a conversation helps them return to something they are studying. Mercury in Libra, your ninth house, changes from retrograde to direct during this date, bringing study, messages and discussions about wider plans into focus. No exact part of the day is specified for this change. A question about a long journey may remain unsettled until the plan is dropped or revised. In the classroom or at work, exchanging information will have practical value. The day favours keeping ordinary responsibilities moving and making use of the people already connected with your work.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
Earnings will balance out spending, leaving you with a moderate financial day. Income will meet the day's outgoings, though household choices will still require a clear conversation. A trimmed budget may become part of that discussion, especially where the family is deciding what belongs among current expenses. Property buying is best left for another day. Business activity will follow its usual course, keeping money matters grounded in familiar work. You will be more aware of how everyday choices fit together when you look at the whole day. A pleasant social moment will bring enjoyment alongside these practical concerns, with friendship taking some attention away from the budget.
Aquarius Haelth Horoscope Today
Company will lift your mood today, especially when a friend shares good news. A gathering will make the day feel more open, even if a journey you had considered does not go ahead. You will find emotional relief in having something cheerful to discuss. Household money questions may briefly narrow your attention, but the easing atmosphere around this longer period of pressure will also be noticeable. A simple conversation with someone familiar will help you feel connected. By the evening, the warmth in your personal life will occupy more of your thoughts.
Tip for the Day: Leave property decisions for later and make room for a friendly conversation.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More