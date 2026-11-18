People around you are likely to show you honor and respect today. This is the best day of the week, with your standing in society receiving a welcome lift. You will feel happy about the attention, yet some confusion will sit alongside that pleasure. The Moon in Aquarius in your first house all day raises your mood and sensitivity, placing you at the centre of your own attention. Praise will matter to you, and you will notice how a conversation changes your confidence. Rahu in Aquarius, your first house, stirs appetite and sudden interest in personal possibilities, making a fresh direction feel compelling. You will still seek reassurance from others before trusting your own judgement. Watch rushed decisions while that uncertainty is active.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Your heightened sensitivity will shape close conversations. Warmth will feel especially welcome, and you will be conscious of the tone in which an ordinary point is made. Mars in Leo, your seventh house, brings drive and heat to dealings with a partner, making shared plans feel urgent and patience less plentiful. You will want a response that matches your enthusiasm. The day’s mix of happiness and confusion will also enter the relationship, especially when you ask for another person’s view of an important choice. A clear statement of what you are considering will give the conversation a useful focus. Companionship will matter to you even while your own wishes occupy much of your attention.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
Businesspeople are likely to receive more orders readily from different sources. The day favors approaching available work with confidence, and your improved social standing is likely to help professional dealings. You will feel encouraged by being taken seriously. A calculated risk at work has support when it rests on a task you understand and a purpose you can explain. For employees, the day’s emphasis on respect will make professional reputation feel important. An exchange about your role will hold your attention, even if you remain unsure about your next decision. Students will feel more engaged when a task has personal meaning, though the wish for reassurance will remain noticeable. Give an important choice a second, unhurried look before committing. Your strongest opening lies in responding thoughtfully to the attention and opportunities already around you.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
Business income prospects are likely to benefit from the wider flow of orders. Interest from different sources gives the financial picture a more encouraging tone, though a decision about money will still require clear thought. You will be attracted to possibilities that promise movement or recognition. The day favors a considered approach to an established earning opportunity. Personal confidence will fluctuate, so another person’s opinion will feel influential when you weigh a financial choice. Your attention will return to what you can realistically manage and what a new commitment would involve in daily life.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
Your mood will be high and sensitive, with happiness arriving alongside moments of uncertainty. Being at the centre of attention will feel stimulating, and a quiet interval is likely to help you absorb the day’s exchanges. You will notice your own reactions more closely than usual. An ordinary routine will give the day a steadier rhythm when personal possibilities start competing for attention. By evening, you will want some room to sort through what has felt encouraging and what still feels unclear.
Tip for the Day: Take time over important choices, even when the day brings welcome recognition.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More