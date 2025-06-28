Search
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Aries Horoscope for 28 June 2025: Astro tips for good health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 28, 2025 04:00 AM IST

Aries Daily Horoscope Today: Keep the love life safe from conflicts today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, sail through troubled sea with confidence

Look to spread happiness in the love affair and consider new challenges that test your professional mettle. Financially you are good and your health is normal.

Aries Horoscope Today: Financially you are good and your health is normal.
Aries Horoscope Today: Financially you are good and your health is normal.

Keep the love life safe from conflicts today. Challenges at the office pave the way for career growth. Handle wealth wisely. No major health issues will also cause concern.

Aries Love Horoscope Today 

You may face resistance at home over the love affair and a senior person within the family may vehemently oppose the relationship. Do not let the love affair face issues over your adamant attitude and adopt a diplomatic way to settle issues with the lover. Some relationships will see hiccups in the form of distance and those who are in a long-distance love affair should ensure that there is proper communication between you and the lover. 

Aries Career Horoscope Today 

You may require coming up with innovative concepts at team or client sessions and do not hesitate to preset your ideas that may find takers. Impress the clients with your communication skills. You should also maintain a good rapport with the human resources team as this will help settle office politics-related issues. Ensure you take up new responsibilities with tight deadlines which will enhance your profile at the workplace. Businessmen will be successful in launching new ventures that will bring good reruns in the coming days.

Aries Money Horoscope Today 

Keep the financial status intact. Despite minor monetary issues in the first part of the day, the routine life will be unaffected. You may require financial helping a friend or sibling today. Consider making investments in the stock market. A financial guide can be helpful here. Those who intend to buy a new property can also go ahead with the idea. Businessmen will also be successful in taking trades to new territories. 

Aries Health Horoscope Today 

You will be under severe mental stress due to official engagements and it is good to take a walk in the evening or sit under a tree in a part for a long time. You may have digestion issues today and it is good to skip outside food while travelling. Seniors need to be careful while walking on wet floors and females will develop gynecological complications. Some natives will also have issues associated with elbows and knees. 

Aries Sign Attributes 

  • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
  • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
  • Symbol: Ram
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Head
  • Sign Ruler: Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Red
  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

 

Aries Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aries Horoscope for 28 June 2025: Astro tips for good health
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On