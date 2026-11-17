An important decision will come up on the best day of your week, with recognition giving you something solid to weigh. Honor and respect will come your way, and your place in a group will feel more assured. Yet your own judgement will feel less dependable to you than usual. Happiness and confusion will share the day, even while circumstances offer a welcome opening. Watch self-doubt turning a straightforward choice into a prolonged debate. Give an important decision one quiet review before committing yourself. The Moon begins the day in Capricorn in your tenth house, bringing attention to your work and helping public-facing tasks go well; later in the afternoon it moves into Aquarius in your eleventh house, bringing gatherings, useful contacts and a friend's good news. The day's social warmth will feel especially welcome after a demanding stretch at work. You will have a reason to feel pleased, even if your thoughts take longer to settle.
Aries Love Horoscope Today
A conversation with someone close will reveal how much reassurance you are seeking today. You will want a second opinion even on a choice you would usually make easily. Affection will show through someone's willingness to hear you out, and shared happiness will give the conversation a lighter turn. A gathering later in the day will bring companionship into focus. A friend's good news will give you something cheerful to discuss at home. For couples, the evening will carry more social energy than the earlier working hours, with room to enjoy each other's company amid familiar people.
Aries Career Horoscope Today
Businesspersons will receive more orders easily from different sources, making this a particularly useful day for following through on existing enquiries. Your work will attract notice, and duties involving customers or the public will go well. The Sun in Scorpio, your eighth house, puts authority, seniors and self-respect in focus, making the way you handle an important exchange feel personally significant. A conversation with the boss will bring your judgement into focus. The day favors a calculated risk at work where you already understand the task. Students will feel the same pull between knowing an answer and wanting somebody to confirm it. Familiar preparation will give your thinking a firmer base. Recognition will be encouraging, though the decision about what comes next will still require thought.
Aries Money Horoscope Today
Fresh business orders will give money discussions a more hopeful direction. Contacts made later in the day will become part of those discussions, especially where work and income overlap. You will feel happier about the possibilities than you do about choosing between them. Saturn in Pisces, your twelfth house, is retrograde during the first phase of Sade Sati, bringing expenses and an unfinished obligation into today's calculations. A pending responsibility will compete with the pleasure of a promising day. An early finish will help you leave room for it. The useful distinction today will be between business coming in and money already available to spend.
Aries Health Horoscope Today
Rest will matter even on a day that gives you plenty to enjoy. Sleep and the weight of unfinished business will affect how settled you feel by evening. Your mood will lift through good company, while mental back-and-forth will make quiet time appealing. A less crowded end to the day will help you feel more at ease. The happiest moments will come when you can enjoy an achievement before turning to the next question.
Tip for the Day: Give your important decision a quiet review before answering the next call.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More