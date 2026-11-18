You will feel sociable today, and a friend’s good news will give you something cheerful to discuss. The day’s brighter moments will come through familiar people and easy exchanges that fit around ordinary duties. The Moon in Aquarius in your eleventh house all day brings gatherings and useful contacts, making company a welcome part of the day. There will be room for conversation even when work keeps its usual pace.
A long journey will be canceled, leaving a gap where you had expected travel to take up your time. That change will bring your attention back to people and matters closer to home. Your mood will remain more interested in connection than in making a grand occasion of the day.
Aries Love Horoscope Today
Your love life is likely to improve, with conversation providing the most natural opening. Mercury in Libra, your seventh house, brings clearer exchanges and gives a discussion between partners somewhere useful to go. A message or a quiet conversation at home is likely to feel more encouraging than it has recently. You will be interested in hearing where the other person stands, and the relationship will occupy a warmer place in your thoughts.
For those getting to know someone, the day favours keeping the exchange going at an easy pace. There is space for affection in an otherwise average day, especially when you have time to talk properly.
Aries Career Horoscope Today
A classmate will help you with your studies, making this a useful day for learning alongside someone else. An explanation shared across a desk will give you something concrete to work with. You will feel less isolated with a difficult lesson once there is another person involved in understanding it. The day favours discussion of the subject already in front of you and a steady return to your regular work.
Business will have an average day, with ordinary activity carrying more weight than any dramatic development. Professional conversations will be part of keeping things moving. The canceled journey will also change the shape of your schedule, so work closer to home will take more of your attention. Progress will have a familiar, everyday rhythm.
Aries Money Horoscope Today
Income will balance your expenditures, leaving the day financially even. Business earnings will remain average, so the strongest promise is balance in your daily finances. Rahu in Aquarius, your eleventh house, stirs an appetite for gains and sudden interest in what a contact has to say. A conversation about someone else’s progress will make you think about your own earning plans.
Watch your enthusiasm about buying a house; a planned purchase should be postponed. The day’s financial picture favours managing what is already coming in and going out. You will be conscious of the difference between a pleasing idea and a purchase that deserves more time.
Aries Health Horoscope Today
Friendly company will give your mind a pleasant place to settle. The change to your travel plans will also alter how the day feels, with more attention available for your familiar surroundings. There is no strong health outcome promised, but the day favours an ordinary pace that fits your existing routine.
You will enjoy having something cheerful to talk about beyond work and expenditure. A simple evening will feel comfortable after the day’s conversations, especially when you can stop planning the journey that is no longer happening.
Tip for the Day: Let a helpful classmate explain the difficult part before returning to independent study.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More