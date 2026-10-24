Aries Horoscope Today, October 24, 2026: A warm tone with loved ones may make a simple conversation feel reassuring

Give yourself a little breathing room today rather than filling every gap with another errand. Moon in Pisces in your twelfth house all day may make noise, crowded journeys and constant requests feel more tiring than usual. A quieter approach can help you distinguish what genuinely needs attention from what merely demands it loudly. Keep your plans manageable, particularly if a family visit or household task already occupies part of the day. Saturn in Pisces, your twelfth house, is retrograde during the first phase of Sade Sati, a significant longer-term period requiring sensible limits around rest, spending and unfinished obligations; today, close an outstanding administrative task without taking on somebody else's backlog. You need not interpret a slow reply or a sibling's distracted manner as a personal slight. Ask a straightforward question before forming a conclusion. An unhurried evening, with fewer calls and less background noise, may leave you feeling more settled than an ambitious social arrangement would. Allow some space between commitments, too.
Aries Love Horoscope Today
You may want quiet while your partner wants a proper conversation, and neither preference needs to become a complaint about the relationship. Explain your available attention honestly, then make a little time when you can listen without checking your phone. Venus in Libra, your seventh house, is retrograde in its own sign, making an old preference or familiar relationship topic worth reconsidering without assuming it must end in disagreement. Avoid keeping score over who made the last call or handled the last errand. If you are single, a familiar connection may feel easier than an elaborate introduction. Let the exchange remain light, with no pressure to define where it is going today.
Aries Career Horoscope Today
Work that needs privacy, editing or careful checking may suit you better than a packed schedule of discussions. Before joining a meeting, decide what answer or decision you actually need from it. Mercury in Libra, your seventh house, changes from direct to retrograde during the day, so confirm revised instructions and keep a written record of client requests. There is no need to assume that every arrangement must change. Students may benefit from a quiet seat away from household conversation, especially for reading or correcting previous work. If someone offers help, give them one clearly defined question rather than your entire workload. Leave enough time to review an attachment before sending it, particularly when several people have contributed different versions.
Aries Money Horoscope Today
Small convenience purchases may add up when you are tired, so look at delivery charges and automatic add-ons before paying. Jupiter in Cancer, your fourth house, is exalted and can support considered household decisions, though home responsibilities may still involve expenditure. Compare repairing a useful item with replacing it immediately. Rahu in Aquarius, your eleventh house, and Ketu in Leo, your fifth house, are retrograde, suggesting that a group's enthusiasm should not determine your personal risk budget. Decline a speculative suggestion if you cannot explain its costs yourself. Keep essential household money separate from discretionary spending today.
Aries Health Horoscope Today
Treat tiredness as information rather than an inconvenience to push aside. A less crowded routine, regular food and a short spell away from screens may help you recover your concentration. If you have been commuting extensively, allow a proper pause before starting household chores. Choose gentle movement over a demanding session undertaken simply to meet a target. Avoid letting a late afternoon nap stretch so far that settling at night becomes difficult. A calm bedtime routine is more useful than trying several new wellness habits at once.
Tip for the Day: Leave one empty space in your schedule instead of filling it automatically.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More