There's a Barbie for every zodiac sign, check which one is you

Barbie, the iconic doll that has captured hearts around the world, continues to be an enduring symbol of fashion, beauty, and empowerment. From glamorous gowns to career-oriented outfits, Barbie has donned various roles that resonate with people of all ages. What makes Barbie even more fascinating is her ability to embody diverse personalities, much like the twelve astrological signs.

Aries: You're Birthday Barbie

We delve into the captivating world of Barbie dolls that best represent each astrological energy. (REUTERS)

Embrace your special allure with the 2019 Birthday Barbie - a symbol of new beginnings and excitement. Perfect for every birthday celebration!

Taurus: You're Totally Hair Barbie

Luxurious and fashion-forward, the 1992 Totally Hair Barbie embodies Taurus' dedication to beauty and success, making it a timeless favourite.

Gemini: You're Day-to-Night Barbie

Embrace your duality with the 1985 Day-to-Night Barbie, capturing the essence of transitioning from work to play effortlessly.

Cancer: You're Malibu Barbie

Relax like a true Cancer with the 1971 Malibu Barbie, basking in beach vibes and cherishing memories of carefree days.

Leo: You're Superstar Barbie

All eyes on you! Like a Leo, the 1977 Superstar Barbie knows how to shine, attracting attention with her glittering charm.

Virgo: You're Working Woman Barbie

Hardworking and stylish, the 1999 Working Woman Barbie inspires Virgos to conquer their goals with flair and determination.

Libra: You're Dream Date Barbie

Romantic and glamorous, the 1984 Dream Date Barbie embodies Libra's love for enchanting nights and dressing up for special occasions.

Scorpio: You're Earring Magic Barbie

Mystical and captivating, the 1993 Earring Magic Barbie resonates with Scorpios' love for charms and embracing the unconventional.

Sagittarius: You're Lead Singer Barbie

Uninhibited and energetic, the 1999 Lead Singer Barbie unleashes the rockstar within Sagittarians, exuding confidence and passion.

Capricorn: You're Teenage Fashion Model Barbie

Classic and sophisticated, the OG 1959 Barbie reflects Capricorns' timeless elegance and status as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

Aquarius: You're Entrepreneur Barbie

Innovative and social, the 2014 Entrepreneur Barbie embodies Aquarius' networking skills and visionary approach to the future.

Pisces: You're Dreamtopia Mermaid Barbie

Dive into the enchanting world of fantasy with the 2016 Dreamtopia Mermaid Barbie - a perfect match for Pisces' imaginative spirit.

