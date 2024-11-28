Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2024 predicts positive results

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in being honest Excel both in love and job. Continue your commitment at work today and this will give positive results. The financial status permits smart investments. Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2024: Shower affection on the partner and you will receive positive results.

Your professional life will be packed but creative today. No major financial issue will trouble you. Health is also good.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

You must be careful when making statements and spending time with your lover. Some words will be misunderstood by the lover. There must be more communication with the lover and those who are travelling must connect with the partner over the phone. Your parents will be supportive and you may also take a call on the marriage. Those who are keen to resolve the problems with the ex-lover can pick the day as it is good. You may also feel affection and care in the relationship.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Be focused on the job today as the company expects you to perform diligently and proficiently. Management trusts your caliber and proves it right. Today is not the time for office politics. Healthcare, IT, banking, accounting, architecture, animation, design, and automobile professionals will see opportunities abroad. Some students will have troubles related to examinations today. Entrepreneurs will meet new promoters and the expansion plans will work out. Some natives will clear job interviews to join somewhere for a better package.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

There will be no serious issues related to finance and this will give you the opportunity to buy electronic appliances. Some Cancer natives will renovate the house which is not a bad idea. However, the returns from previous investments may not be as good as you expected and this may affect your decision to buy a new property. You may try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business but ensure you have a proper idea about it.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

Keep your health in good shape. Avoid mental stress both at home and office. Spend more time with people you love. You need to stay away from junk food and alcohol today. Minor infections related to breathing will be a concern for seniors. Pregnant females should avoid traveling to hilly terrain today.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)