Cancer Horoscope Today, November 16, 2026: Support from your spouse and a promising business offer may open new possibilities

A business discussion is likely to bring a new offer, while your spouse will give you definite support. Other people will have a meaningful place in what you do today, and you will welcome having someone beside you when a matter needs talking through. This is a good time to ask for your partner's help with something already on your mind. Saturn retrograde in Pisces in your ninth house makes preparation important around a mentor or journey, with progress slower than hoped. A discussion about guidance or travel will therefore move at a more deliberate pace. Support will be present even when the timetable feels unhurried, and you will remain interested in what can be worked out together.
Cancer Love Horoscope Today
Your mood will be romantic, and your spouse's support will make the relationship especially relevant to the day. You will feel able to bring a concern into the conversation and share the thinking behind it. The Moon in Capricorn in your seventh house all day makes partnership the main theme, drawing your attention toward the person sharing your plans. Affection will find room in ordinary exchanges, including a conversation before work or time together at home. You will value the sense of being accompanied. A respectful tone with the women in your life will help affection find its natural expression in the way you speak and listen.
Cancer Career Horoscope Today
This is a good time for studies. You will feel ready to give a subject sustained attention, and a discussion about what you are learning will help organize your thoughts. Guidance will matter, though a mentor-related process may move more slowly than you would like. Businesspeople may receive new offers, and growth through a new partner is a genuine possibility. The opportunity lies in a useful working relationship, so the other person's contribution will be central to the conversation. You will want to understand how the work might be shared. Venus debilitated in Virgo in your third house brings affection into everyday communication, alongside an interest in comfort and pleasure spending. A warmer manner will feel natural, while practical discussions still deserve their full space. Work will revolve around contact and the possibilities it opens.
Cancer Money Horoscope Today
The day favors savings, and setting something aside will feel more satisfying than making an adventurous financial move. Your thoughts will turn toward what you and your spouse can build through a shared approach. A business offer may raise questions about future income, though an offer remains distinct from money already earned. Comfort spending will have an appeal of its own, especially when a purchase seems connected with a pleasant everyday experience. Keep the saving amount clear before deciding on an optional expense. Your financial mood will be most settled when a shared conversation gives your plans a practical shape.
Cancer Health Horoscope Today
Your well-being may be below its usual level today. Watch your food choices and keep exercise regular and appropriate to your condition. You will be more conscious of how your daily habits fit around work and the time you share with others. A busy, conversation-led day can make personal routines feel like a separate task, so a familiar rhythm will be useful. Your romantic mood and the reassurance of spousal support will give the day emotional warmth, even if your physical comfort feels less dependable than usual.
Tip for the Day: Ask your spouse for help with the matter occupying your thoughts today.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More