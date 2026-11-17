Home will be the setting for a useful conversation about family or money, with a kind word helping the exchange go well. Your attraction towards your spouse will increase, while children will show a braver side. Partnership will be the day's main thread, whether the subject is marriage or a business proposal. Jupiter in Leo, your second house, supports family gatherings and useful money conversations, making warmth in your speech especially effective today. You will feel the value of having someone alongside you when a personal matter comes up. The early part of the day will be more outward-looking, while later hours will bring a quieter, less settled mood. A family exchange will remain a point of reassurance as that change arrives. Matters that involve another person's participation will occupy more of your attention than plans you can settle entirely on your own.
Cancer Love Horoscope Today
Marriage prospects look encouraging for unmarried readers, and young couples in long-distance relationships may finally meet. For married readers, attraction towards your spouse will grow, giving ordinary time together a more affectionate quality. The Moon begins the day in Capricorn in your seventh house, putting a partner or business contact at the centre of events; later in the afternoon it moves into Aquarius in your eighth house, bringing Chandrashtama, a low or restless mood and a better fit with routine matters than big decisions. You will feel that emotional change even if the relationship itself offers warmth. An earlier conversation will give you something reassuring to return to when your mood becomes more inward.
Cancer Career Horoscope Today
Businesspersons may receive new proposals or an opening for partnership. A discussion will bring another person's role in the work into clearer focus, with the day favoring attention to how you would work together. Court or legal matters may move in your favor, though the outcome remains open. Students will have to put in heavy effort for academic success. The work will demand sustained involvement, especially when the later mood makes concentration feel less natural. Children will behave more bravely, and that confidence will show in their willingness to face a task. Familiar study routines will give the afternoon a dependable structure. The strongest professional theme is cooperation, with progress tied to the quality of an important exchange.
Cancer Money Horoscope Today
Financial support from in-laws is possible, bringing a family connection into a practical money matter. A useful conversation will help you understand what support is available and what remains your own responsibility. Mars in Leo, your second house, adds drive to money discussions but also heat to family speech. Watch a short temper cutting across an otherwise helpful exchange. Allow the other person to finish before settling your response. A business proposal may also raise questions about shared financial involvement. You will want clarity about how the arrangement would work in everyday life, particularly as the day becomes more inward and your feelings less settled.
Cancer Health Horoscope Today
Health concerns will deserve attention today, and your well-being will feel more central as the afternoon advances. The later hours will bring a lower or more restless mood, making familiar activity easier to handle. An existing concern will benefit from appropriate attention. A quieter pace will suit the end of the day, especially after emotionally involving conversations. You will feel more comfortable with a manageable evening routine and fewer decisions competing for your attention.
Tip for the Day: Leave space between a tense feeling and your answer to family today.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More