Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)
Daily Prediction says,
Business is likely to bring good earnings today, and you will approach your work with confidence. The day may bring a sense of fulfilment, helping you recognise the value and purpose of your efforts. If you are employed, your superior is likely to appreciate your work. Saturn in Pisces, your ninth house, is retrograde, bringing a slower pace to matters involving a mentor or a journey. Preparation will be important, so allow for possible delays in these areas. This slower development will exist alongside a more satisfying experience of your immediate responsibilities. You will feel increasingly involved in your day, ready to participate in conversations and decisions. As your mood improves, a personal concern may also become easier to express.
Cancer Love Horoscope Today
Your relationship with your spouse will remain good, and you will willingly cooperate with them. A shared household responsibility will give this goodwill a practical expression, making your partnership feel supportive in everyday life. Mercury in Libra, your fourth house, brings household messages and conversations into focus, helping you express your thoughts about a domestic matter. You will want your partner to understand your plans, and the discussion is likely to remain constructive. If you are unmarried, a marriage proposal may come through a neighbour or relative. This possibility will bring relationship matters closer to home, with familiar connections playing a role in the discussion.
Cancer Career Horoscope Today
Students will study sincerely and remain highly focused. A subject requiring sustained attention will hold your interest, making the day productive because you will be genuinely involved in learning. You will take your responsibilities seriously and feel less tempted to jump between different topics. Business owners will work confidently and earn well, while employees may receive appreciation from their superiors. An interaction with a teacher or mentor may require more preparation than expected, and the process could move slowly. Your immediate responsibilities, however, will provide something definite to work on. Preparing your questions in advance will make a study-related discussion easier to follow.
Cancer Money Horoscope Today
Business earnings will be a strong feature of the day, and your professional efforts may bring financial satisfaction. Spending will also require some attention, particularly during the early part of the day. You will remain aware of your outgoings as well as the money your work is bringing in. A household discussion about finances may naturally arise alongside other domestic matters, and you will feel confident participating in it. Your financial satisfaction will be closely connected with work carried out with conviction. Money matters will add to the day's sense of fulfilment, giving you a concrete reason to appreciate your progress.
Cancer Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Business earnings will be a strong feature of the day, and your professional efforts may bring financial satisfaction. Spending will also require some attention, particularly during the early part of the day. You will remain aware of your outgoings as well as the money your work is bringing in. A household discussion about finances may naturally arise alongside other domestic matters, and you will feel confident participating in it. Your financial satisfaction will be closely connected with work carried out with conviction. Money matters will add to the day's sense of fulfilment, giving you a concrete reason to appreciate your progress.
Cancer Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
The Moon begins the day in Gemini in your twelfth house, bringing tiredness, expenses and a desire for solitude. It then moves into Cancer in your first house early in the morning, lifting your mood while making you more sensitive. You will become more personally involved as the day progresses, with your feelings remaining close to the surface, especially when your own needs are concerned. The earlier desire for quiet may give way to greater participation, although rest will still appeal. An early night may help you recover after a day requiring both concentration and emotional attention.
Tip for the Day: Prepare your questions before approaching a mentor, then give your work attention.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com