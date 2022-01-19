Cancer relationship traits: Find out who they are most compatible in love with

Cancer, you naively adore people until they hurt you. You hang on to your hunting emotions for long and sometimes lash it out if you feel emotionally sensitive around someone. Hence, people will find it difficult to win you back.

Who makes a good or bad match for Cancer?

Cancer and Aries

Cancer, you are insensitive and hesitant when expressing your feelings, but you both are bright and inventive. Keep in mind that Aries is impulsive, which means you may wind up hurting yourself and finding it harder to recover.

Cancer and Taurus

When you and Taurus get together, you both feel like soul partners. Both of you are sensual and enjoy all and everything, whether it's food, music, art, and you both are sensitive and caring too, especially to your loved ones.

Cancer and Gemini

You and Gemini are from two distinct universes. It becomes difficult for both of you to understand each other, which you both desire. Cancer, you should be aware that Gemini is restless and requires intellectual stimulation and new experiences, whereas you are more concerned with nesting and connecting.

Cancer and Cancer

Cancer, your relationship with your twin appears to be very compatible, but the secret part is the sensitivity involved. Your lovely relationship could devolve into a battleground of resentment and bitterness quickly. Both of you are concerned about understanding each other, and when it doesn't happen, you become even more frustrated.

Cancer and Leo

Cancer, you and Leo have to make an effort to work with each other. Leo craves attention and relies on reassurances to maintain self-assurance when vulnerable and needy. You need to understand Leos are not shy, whereas you are extremely sensitive.

Cancer and Virgo

Cancer is famous for the lending shoulder when people want to cry, whereas Virgo is famous for fixing things. You two make the world a better place for everyone regardless of your differences. You both are a great match.

Cancer and Libra

Cancer, it's better for you to remain friends with a Libra as you have many differences. Libra is famous for being cold in its behaviour, which can make you feel irritated around them. Cancer, you exercise cautiousness, whereas Libras are gullible and easily influence the outer circle.

Cancer and Scorpio

You and Scorpio get along swimmingly. You can do everything you want if you work together. You both have a lot in common, and you'll never run out of things to talk about. Most significantly, you both are tremendously loyal to one other.

Cancer and Sagittarius

It's best if you keep a Saggi your crush because Saggi is a fire sign that can quickly and inadvertently damage your feelings. Without a doubt, Saggi's are intelligent, fun-loving and full of optimism and life, but you both don't go well together.

Cancer and Capricorn

You and Capricorn are both family-oriented and appreciate and like a strong foundation and creative foundation. However, when it comes to the moving part, you are soft, whereas Capricorns are cold and less emotional.

Cancer and Aquarius

It will be difficult for you both to get along as you are an emotional sign, whereas Aquarius is not receptive to others' feelings and emotions. It's not like they aren't emotional but displaying emotions makes them uncomfortable.

Cancer and Pisces

You and Pisces should go for the connection without second-guessing yourself. You're both empathetic, romantic, and kind. You have a lot in common and are highly familiar with each other's work. You're both softies and selfless, so go for it.