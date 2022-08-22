Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope for August 22, 2022: Professional front shows assurance

Capricorn Daily Horoscope for August 22, 2022: Professional front shows assurance

Published on Aug 22, 2022 12:09 AM IST

Dear Capricorn, your daily astrological predictions for August 22, 2022 suggests, patience and efforts on your part are likely to restore harmony.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope for August 22, 2022:
Capricorn natives are likely to see an upward swing in their financial position.
ByDr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Capricorn natives are likely to see an upward swing in their financial position. Multiple sources of income are likely to bring handsome profits. Your professional front shows assurance. You may be inducted into the core management team, which means a promotion has finally come through. However, there are likely to be clashes on your family front due to certain misunderstandings. Patience and efforts on your part are likely to restore harmony. Your love life may be in hot water. Past differences need to be sorted out with your partner to make it work. Your health may be satisfactory. Do not indulge in cigarettes and alcohol to stay fit. You may be unable to execute your travel plans due to some last-minute changes. Buying property may not materialize right now. Students are likely to come out with flying colours in academics.

Capricorn Finance Today Past investments in stocks and speculative activities may keep money flowing in from all quadrants for Capricorns. You may make good profits from the stock market. Foreign contacts are likely to help you expand your business overseas.

Capricorn Family Today On the domestic front Capricorns, your vacation plans may see fruition, but they are likely to pinch your pocket later. This might upset your loved ones. Constant clashes may affect your children. Work towards restoring peace.

Capricorn Career Today For Capricorn natives, the professional front looks average. You may not be given credit for your ideas, which are implemented at work. You may need help of subordinates in finishing your pending tasks. Plan meticulously.

Capricorn Health Today On the health front, positive changes in your lifestyle may start to show their effect on your wellbeing. However, shifting focus away from a healthy diet and discontinuing your physical activity may have adverse effects on your health.

Capricorn Love Life Today For Capricorns, misunderstandings may disrupt love life. Harsh words may hurt your partner. Work towards winning your beloved’s trust and bringing back intimacy in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

