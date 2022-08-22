Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 22, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A loan required urgently will materialise soon. You may venture in unknown territory on the professional front and earn fame. Good self-control in keeping temptations away will find you fit and healthy. Family life may prove most fulfilling, as spouse extends all the support to you. There is much excitement in store for those undertaking a journey.

Love Focus: Don’t treat romance as another chore, spend time together and let the feelings grow.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Wealth is likely to come your way from an unexpected source. An approaching deadline can make you nervous. A new exercise regimen will prove immensely useful in getting back into shape. Peace reigns on the domestic front. Compatible crowd may make a journey interesting. A family youngster is likely to make you proud by his or her achievements.

Love Focus: Those living separately are likely to meet soon and experience a new high on the love front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Someone close can ask for financial help. You are likely to impress all with competent handling of a task at work. Temporary relief is indicated for those facing health problems. Family life proves immensely fulfilling. A journey undertaken will remain uneventful. Property will give good returns. You are likely to come out victorious in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love seekers are likely to hit pay dirt as they find someone who shares their interests.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Increased earning will help some in repaying a loan faster. You will be able to curb excesses to keep good health. You can be ticked off for lagging behind at work. A tricky problem on the domestic front will need to be successfully resolved. You may choose to accompany those you get along with well on a journey. Efforts on the academic front will help you achieve the unachievable.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction may lead to budding romance for some.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Coffee

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

You will be on a sound footing as far as finances are concerned. This is a happening day, when some of you can expect to meet your future employers. You will be able to find a fitness regime that suits your lifestyle. You may get side-lined on the social front, if you don’t interact. A journey proves interesting because of good company. Your good performance on the academic front may become the talk of the town.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to pick up only if you see things from lover’s point of view.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A new car or a major item is likely to give you a sense of fulfillment. Your advice can be sought at workplace on an important matter. Health concerns worrying you will disappear. Family will be much more supportive of your ideas. Those feeling fatigued should not volunteer to drive on a long journey. You may be going through anxious moments regarding your career prospects.

Love Focus: A relationship is likely to grow stronger and may even take the form of romance.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A boost in earning can make you think in terms of a new vehicle. Some of you are likely to get closer to your professional goals. Indulging in excesses may spoil health. An urgent domestic work gets completed. Outdoor types may opt for a trekking expedition. A difficult assignment will be handled most competently by you on the academic front. Networking will be of immense help for those wanting a prized posting.

Love Focus: You may not find lover too responsive to your ideas.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will be able to resolve a financial problem bugging you for long. A changed job can boost you financially. Those trying desperately to get back into shape will show encouraging signs. You may derive immense satisfaction by making the home front aesthetically appealing. A short journey can be extended, but you won’t face much difficulty. A big break on the career front is likely, so keep your fingers crossed.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to enter your life and promises to make things exciting.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A stranger can offer excellent financial advice. Those in medical or engineering sectors are likely to gain good experience. You are likely to nurse an ailing family member back to health. Some worry on the family front can trouble you. You are likely to enjoy a short trip to someplace out of town. Hard work and good networking will get the desired field on the academic front.

Love Focus: Chances are bright to catch somebody’s eye and set out on a romantic journey!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Coffee

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will be able to repay a loan without much problem. A thumping success is foreseen for those in the scientific field. You enjoy excellent health by keeping your diet under check. A suitable matrimonial match may be found for someone eligible in the family. A gift-bearing relation may land from abroad and make your day. Recognition for hard work is in the pipeline for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may feel let down by lover not honouring a commitment on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Money may appear from a most unexpected quarter. Positive developments are indicated for those embroiled in a legal battle. You may get encouraged to take up an exercise regimen. You are likely to be entrusted with an urgent assignment on the academic front. You are likely to assist someone who is trying to make a mark in a specific field.

Love Focus: Your half-hearted attempts to rejuvenate your love life may not cut ice with partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Some of you may go in for financial schemes with better returns. You will maintain good health by following a regular routine. Waiting a bit too long may let slip a good business opportunity. On the academic front, your prayers are likely to get answered and set your worst fears at rest. A function being organized by you will be well attended and enjoyed by everyone.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bear fruit and how!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

