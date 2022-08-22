Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aries Daily Horoscope for August 22, 2022: Promising day on the job front

Aries Daily Horoscope for August 22, 2022: Promising day on the job front

Published on Aug 22, 2022 12:00 AM IST

Dear Aries, your daily astrological predictions for August 22, 2022 suggests, physical activities and spirituality may bring you overall well-being.

ByDr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) For Aries natives, the day seems promising on the job front. Your efforts may be lauded, bringing monetary benefits. Your health remains in good condition. Physical activities and spirituality may bring you overall well-being. On the romantic front, you may open up to your beloved, which is likely to bring you two close on an emotional level. You may plan to settle down with your partner. However, your homely atmosphere may be tense due to this news. You are likely to convince your loved ones of the alliance, which may clear their misunderstandings. Your financial front may be shaky. Spending unnecessarily may pinch your pocket, putting you in a crunch later. Those looking to travel with children on a fun trip need to make obligatory arrangements in advance. For some, the time may not be auspicious for financial transactions related to property. Students may shine in their examinations.

Aries Finance Today On the economic front, the day may be moderate for Arians as their financial condition remains average. A rise in income is likely. There may be small profits from ancestral property, but that is likely to be only temporary.

Aries Family Today For Aries natives, there could be clashes amongst family members over trivial issues on the domestic front. Misunderstandings may keep the atmosphere tense. However, your sincere efforts are likely to restore normalcy at home.

Aries Career Today On the professional front, Arians may get to enjoy the fruits of labor. You may perform very well under pressure, which is likely to impress your bosses. Forging foreign connections may prove beneficial for your career.

Aries Health Today On the health front, Aries natives may enjoy the perks of good health. A new fitness training program is likely to benefit you in maintaining a sense of overall wellbeing. Meditation may calm your mind and rejuvenate your senses.

Aries Love Life Today On the romantic front, the day promises to be pleasant for Arians. A new lease of life is likely to be infused into your relationship. Planning a romantic weekend getaway together with your partner may bring your immense happiness.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

