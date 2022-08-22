Gemini Daily Horoscope for August 22, 2022: Your love life is likely to bloom

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) For Geminis, the day seems bright on the family front. Relatives visiting after a long time may keep the homely atmosphere lively and cheerful. Your love life is likely to bloom. Spending time in the company of your partner is likely to bring you two close to each other on a physical level. On the financial front, your new business venture is likely to bring you handsome profits. On the other hand, your health remains fine. Lack of exercise and proper rest may start affecting your mental wellbeing. Those looking to switch careers may find it difficult to land a job of their choice. If need be, some of you may have to postpone your travel plans due to unforeseen circumstances. Legal property matters may fall in your favor. Students may have to put in extra effort to succeed in exams.

Gemini Finance Today Geminis, your financial position remains strong, allowing you to invest in a new partnership venture. You may build up your savings as the surplus amount from speculative sources may strengthen your financial position.

Gemini Family Today For Gemini natives, the domestic front may be full of happiness, as news of arrival of a baby is likely to elevate everyone’s mood. Harmony may prevail at home. Children may make you proud of their achievements.

Gemini Career Today On the job front Geminis, your day may be challenging. Your efficiency may be put to the test. Letting laziness get in the way of work may lessen your chances of an increment. However, success may come after struggles.

Gemini Health Today Geminis, your dietary disorders may start to improve on the health front, which is likely to bring change in your wellbeing. Jogging may prove beneficial. However, overdoing any activity is likely to cause trouble in the long run.

Gemini Love Life Today Geminis are likely to experience harmony in love life. Your partner may be in a cheerful mood and you may get to spend intimate moments in each other’s company. Planning fun activities together is likely to add spice to your life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Dark Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON