Libra Daily Horoscope for August 22, 2022: Materialize plans to start a business

LIBRA (Sep24-Oct 23) Libras are likely to excel on the professional front. Added responsibilities may bring a commanding position and monetary benefits. Your domestic front seems comfortable. Some of you are likely to celebrate a ceremony at home in presence of relatives and friends. However, not everything seems fine on your romantic front. Your partner may be in an irritable mood, which is likely to spoil your day. Your health may need care. Changes in the weather may bring fever and respiratory problems. Your financial condition may be moderate. Some of you may receive small profits from a past investment. Likely, your travel plans may not materialize due to bad weather conditions. Property dealings can bring gains. Students are likely to clinch a deal with a hefty pay package overseas for a new job.

Libra Finance Today Your financial situation seems satisfactory Libras, and you may be able to clear old debts. Your plans to start a new business may materialize now. An extra source of income to balance your growing expenses may come your way today.

Libra Family Today On the domestic front, Libras may lend a helping hand in routine chores, which may make your loved ones happy. Spending time pursuing a hobby may also help you unwind. Children may keep you entertained with their activities.

Libra Career Today Libras may be at their creative best on the professional front and it might show in the way they work. There may be enough activities to distract you but you may remain focused on your task at hand. Promotion may be on the cards.

Libra Health Today Your inconsistent work schedules may harm your health, Libras. You may suffer from insomnia and energy levels may be low. Regular exercises, proper rest, and a good diet may restore your health and keep you fit.

Libra Love Life Today On the romantic front, the relationship may undergo a period of stress and turmoil for Libra natives. You may be unable to enjoy quality time with your beloved due to frequent clashes. Make efforts to strengthen the bond.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Golden Brown

