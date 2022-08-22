Leo Daily Horoscope for August 22, 2022: Opportunity to travel abroad foreseen

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) For Leo natives, the professional front holds potential. Your dedication and commitment are likely to be rewarded by your bosses, bringing monetary gains. Your health remains excellent. A healthy combination of exercises and yoga is likely to keep you fit and active. Your love life may be fulfilling. Meeting with your partner after a long separation may bring your joy, thus strengthening your ties. However, your financial position may be shaky. You may spend on unnecessary things, bringing losses. Your domestic front may be volatile. Clashes with family members are likely to keep you and your loved ones on the edge. Some of you may get an opportunity to travel abroad for business. However, it may not go as planned or bring expected gains. Property transactions may end in losses. Students are likely to receive a job offer from a reputed organization.

Leo Finance Today On the economic front, Leo natives need to be watchful of investments as dubious schemes may bring losses. You may not receive money loaned to a known person. However, small profits are likely from a property deal.

Leo Family Today On the domestic front, Leos may have ideological differences with their parents, causing clashes. Your siblings may help you restore normalcy at home. However, your children may act like a panacea and cheer you up.

Leo Career Today Leo, your colleagues may be supportive of your decisions on the professional front. Your bosses are likely to give you a free hand to bring changes to work. You may be rewarded for your performance and dedication.

Leo Health Today Leo, your new fitness program and healthy change in diet may have a positive impact on your overall wellbeing. You may invest your time in spiritual healing to get rid of your work-related stress and relax your mind.

Leo Love Life Today Young couples that are in a new relationship are likely to take their affair to another level. Plans to tie the knot with family’s consent are likely to materialize soon. Your love life promises to be more exciting and pleasurable.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Peach

