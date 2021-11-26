Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 26: Happiness will come your way

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Capricorns are said to be having a tremendous attitude. They are very passionate and accurate about their career. Capricorns will keep going when others would have given up ten miles back. This makes them great partners in life, as well as friends or collaborators. They tend to keep small circles but are loyal and supportive to their friends and loved ones. Capricorns are very serious about their loving partners. Their protective and caring nature will bring their romantic partner closer. Dear Capricorns, you will gain a lot by way of goodwill by helping your mates at work. Besides, your work will make your superiors extremely happy.

Students may bring a good name to their families with their achievements in sports. Now let's see how your stars have planned your overall day.

Capricorn Finance Today

Investors can invest a sufficient amount in the companies which seem to bring good results. The Gold investors may get lucky to find their money back with their interests.

Capricorn Family Today

Relatives may gift you a new car as a return gift for helping them out in their critical situations. Children may offer their salary on your palm as a token of love and you may feel less burdened.

Capricorn Career Today

Great! You will be surprised by the potential you hold in the core subjects. You shall also be of good help to your co-workers and shall be responsible for relieving their burden.

Capricorn Health Today

In the beginning, you may not feel happy but later on, when you go to exercise or jogging your mood might turn up. You might feel like a free bird and experience your freedom.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your forehead is going to be shiny as your partner may kiss you as a sign of love. They may comfort you by offering all the needs that you wanted.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

