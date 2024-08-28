Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024 predicts a romantic time

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be patient in life today Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024. Some unexpected things may take place in the romantic relationship and you will also be tempted to act differently.

Consider spending more time in the love affair and do not the opportunities to also prove your professional mettle. Your health and wealth would be good today.

Your relationship will be intact and this will also lead to happiness. Consider taking up new tasks that demand additional effort at work. Minor money issues are there but your routine life is unaffected. Your health is also good today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Some unexpected things may take place in the romantic relationship and you will also be tempted to act differently. However, you need to remember that true love exists only when there is sacrifice. Be careful to delve into the unpleasant past while you spend time together. Instead, boost the morale of the lover through romantic talks. Those who are married need to give their partner personal space and refrain away from imposing decisions on them. Single Capricorns may find a new love today.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Some new tasks will demand extra working hours. Minor issues in the form of egos may impact productivity and it is wise to skip office politics. If you are new in the office, do not give opinions at meetings unless asked as a senior may not like it. Those who are appearing for examinations, especially students, must work hard to crack examinations. Businessmen need to be extra cautious, especially while signing new deals or launching new projects. Some traders will have issues with authorities that need to be settled with immediate effect.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Monetary issues may be there but the routine life will be unaffected. Go for smart monetary decisions today. Investing in stock, gold, and speculative business are smart ideas. The second half of the day is also good for buying electronic devices and home furniture. Businessmen will be in a good condition to handle finance. Funds will flow in from even foreign countries.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. Some females who have medical issues will also recover from the ailments. Those who are suffering from hypertension need to be in the company of people with a positive attitude. There can be complications associated with the lungs and some natives would need surgery today. However, things will be fine soon.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)