Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2025, astro tips for career growth

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Confidence is your weapon Despite minor issues in the love affair, the love life will be creative. Continue with your commitment at the workplace today. Stay healthy today & skip junk food. Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2025: Expect minor tremors in the form of office politics. (Freepik)

Resolve the relationship issues and ensure you take up new tasks at a job that are also challenging. Handle the finances perfectly and health is good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive to your partner’s feelings and do not hurt the emotions. It is good to avoid raising the voice even while having disagreements. Some love affairs will be fruitful today and seniors will be supportive. You both may also plan a romantic dinner where surprise gifts can add spice to the relationship. Misunderstandings may happen between you and the lover but open communication will resolve issues. Do not let minor issues go out of hand and you must sort out things as fast as possible.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Expect minor tremors in the form of office politics. Do not say no to new assignments as your seniors trust your mettle. Some tasks will demand you to brush up your technical skills. Ensure you meet the targets and also come up with innovative ideas at team meetings. Businessmen must have a concrete plan and spend a reasonable amount of time planning. It is also good to keep the government official in a good mood as licensing or policy-related issues may come up.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

There can be minor monetary issues but the routine life will be unaffected. It is good to resolve a monetary issue with a friend while females should not be a part of property discussions as this may lead to strain in relationships with siblings. A sibling will need financial assistance for a health or legal problem. You may also provide money for charity in the second half of the day.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Females need to be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen as well as while lighting the stove. Viral fever, sore throat, and vision-related issues will also be common among female natives today. It is also advised to not take part in underwater activities today. Drink plenty of water and also ensure you eat more fruits and vegetables. Some children will also develop bruises while playing.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

