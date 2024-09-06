 Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Sept 06, 2024 predicts marriage is on the cards | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Sept 06, 2024 predicts marriage is on the cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 06, 2024 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for September 06, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. No major love-related trouble will disturb the day.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Risks make you stronger

No major love-related trouble will disturb the day. Take up new challenges at work to prove the professional mettle. Your financial status is good today.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, September 6, 2024: Take up new challenges at work to prove the professional mettle.
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, September 6, 2024: Take up new challenges at work to prove the professional mettle.

Take steps to keep the love affair alive. Indulge in activities that you both love. Handle wealth carefully. You are good in terms of health but put in additional care over your lifestyle. No major challenge will interrupt the official life.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you stay cool throughout the day. Some love relationships will cause friction in the relationship with parents. However, be positive in attitude as the seniors at home will accept your decision. Continue the commitment to the love affair and also provide personal space to the lover. Single Capricorns will fall in love today and the second half of the day is good to propose. Marriage will be on the cards.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

No major professional crisis is seen today. However, it is good to be productive and disciplined at the office. Handle the work pressure and ensure you complete every task with responsibility. Lawyers, medical professionals, and media persons will handle crucial cases that may also invite public attention. Businessmen may face issues in the partnership. Trust is a major factor in a partnership and the chances of you missing it in the relationship are high.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

The financial status permits you to meet the expectations. You may comfortably buy a house or renovate one. Some Capricorns will pick the day to settle a monetary issue with a friend or relative. You may also donate an amount to charity. A sibling may require financial help and you need to provide it. You may also consider investing in the stock market. Businessmen will be successful in taking the trade to new areas.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Keep a watch on your health today. Minor fever or oral health issues will also be common but they will not trouble you much. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. Ensure you avoid junk food today and instead go for a healthy menu rich in proteins and vitamins. You should also avoid lifting heavy objects above the head.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On