Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Sept 06, 2024 predicts marriage is on the cards

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Risks make you stronger No major love-related trouble will disturb the day. Take up new challenges at work to prove the professional mettle. Your financial status is good today. Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, September 6, 2024: Take up new challenges at work to prove the professional mettle.

Take steps to keep the love affair alive. Indulge in activities that you both love. Handle wealth carefully. You are good in terms of health but put in additional care over your lifestyle. No major challenge will interrupt the official life.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you stay cool throughout the day. Some love relationships will cause friction in the relationship with parents. However, be positive in attitude as the seniors at home will accept your decision. Continue the commitment to the love affair and also provide personal space to the lover. Single Capricorns will fall in love today and the second half of the day is good to propose. Marriage will be on the cards.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

No major professional crisis is seen today. However, it is good to be productive and disciplined at the office. Handle the work pressure and ensure you complete every task with responsibility. Lawyers, medical professionals, and media persons will handle crucial cases that may also invite public attention. Businessmen may face issues in the partnership. Trust is a major factor in a partnership and the chances of you missing it in the relationship are high.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

The financial status permits you to meet the expectations. You may comfortably buy a house or renovate one. Some Capricorns will pick the day to settle a monetary issue with a friend or relative. You may also donate an amount to charity. A sibling may require financial help and you need to provide it. You may also consider investing in the stock market. Businessmen will be successful in taking the trade to new areas.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Keep a watch on your health today. Minor fever or oral health issues will also be common but they will not trouble you much. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. Ensure you avoid junk food today and instead go for a healthy menu rich in proteins and vitamins. You should also avoid lifting heavy objects above the head.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

