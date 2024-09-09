 Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, September 09, 2024 predicts new partnerships | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Monday, Sep 09, 2024
New Delhi
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, September 09, 2024 predicts new partnerships

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 09, 2024 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for September 9, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Stay happy today in the love affair & settle the issues of the past.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are highly disciplined

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, September 09, 2024. Be careful while expressing your emotions as your lover may misunderstand you.
Stay happy today in the love affair & settle the issues of the past. Be committed at work and ensure you deliver the best results. Prosperity also exists today.

Stay sincere in the relationship. This will keep the lover happy and content. Continue your commitment at the office and you may meet the expectations. Both health and wealth will also be good today.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while expressing your emotions as your lover may misunderstand you. This may cause trouble in the love affair. Spend more time together and this will help you overcome ego-related issues. Long-distance love affairs must have more open communication. Single female natives can expect someone to enter to enter life today, especially in the second half of the day. You may also get back into an old relationship as the ex-flame may be back into life.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

While you will see troubles in the form of office politics and personal egos, your success is in carefully eschewing the problems. Instead, focus on the job. Some lawyers will take up sensational cases which will also give them the opportunity to prove their mettle. Traders will have minor licensing-related issues with authorities that need to be resolved before the day ends. New partnerships will work out today. Job seekers will get a new job and students will clear papers with good scores.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Some Capricorns will invest in the speculative business to reap good returns in the future. You may also consider buying expensive gifts or donating to charity in the second half of the day. Plan a foreign trip as the funds permit that. Some entrepreneurs will see opportunities to expand their business and funds will be available. You should stay away from taking loans or lending money to anyone today.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

There may be some stress from the family but that will get sorted out sooner. Minor stomach infections may disturb children. If you make any travel plans, ensure the first-aid box is with you. Some seniors may complain about chest pain and will require medical attention. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
