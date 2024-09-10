Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, September 10, 2024 predicts a new deal

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Go for risks as they will prove your mettle Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, September 10, 2024. You will be happy to meet the expectations at the workplace.

Overcome the challenges in the love affair and you will also see positive changes in the official life today. Both finance and health are also positive today.

Look for happiness in the love life. You will be happy to meet the expectations at the workplace. Financial success also promises a good lifestyle. No major health issue will trouble you.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Minor issues may cook up today but resolve them before things go out of control. You may also surprise the lover with expensive gifts. Single persons will find love in the first half of the day. Those who are traveling should call up their lover today to express their feeling. Provide personal space in the relationship and do not impose your concepts on the lover. This will strengthen the bonding today. Be expressive in the relationship and this can do surprises.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Be innovative at team meetings and your suggestions will have takers. Handle clients with care and you’ll be able to raise funds for further expansions. Healthcare professionals as well as salespersons will work overtime today to meet the goals. Do not sign a new deal or partnership in the first part of the day. Similarly, you should not launch a new venture today. Instead, wait for a day or two. Students who aspire to move abroad for higher studies will see hurdles getting cleared.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are fortunate today. You will have funds flowing in from different sources. You will find excitement in renovating the house or even buying one. For entrepreneurs, it is a good day to expand to new territories and there will be no shortage of funds. Some Capricorns will resolve a monetary issue with a sibling while seniors may need to spend for celebrations within the family.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Some seniors may complain about body aches, skin infections, and hearing issues today which may need medical attention. Avoid tobacco and alcohol today. Stay away from mental stress today and ensure you exercise properly. You may join a gym or a yoga session today. You should also be careful while riding a bike at night, especially on slippery roads.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)