Capricorn Horoscope Today, November 16, 2026: Business opportunities and recognition may bring success

Business orders are likely to come more easily from different sources today, making this the best day of your week for engaging with opportunities. Honor and respect in society are also favored, giving you reason to feel pleased about your standing. Yet your own judgment will feel less dependable to you than usual. Rahu in Aquarius, your second house, stirs appetite and sudden interest around money, so an encouraging business conversation will hold your attention strongly. Happiness and confusion will share the day. Watch self-doubt when an important decision comes up. A welcome response from others will feel good, even while you are still working out what you think.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
You will be upbeat and sensitive in close relationships, keenly aware of how a conversation feels. The Moon in Capricorn in your first house all day places you at the center of your own emotional world. A warm exchange will lift your mood, while an uncertain response will stay on your mind longer than expected. Family conversation will have a lively pull, especially when it turns toward money or something you would like to have. You will want your views to be understood. With a partner, there will be room for happiness alongside the day's confusion. Explain your feelings plainly when you find yourself looking for reassurance.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
Authority and professional self-respect will be prominent. The Sun moves during this date from Libra, your tenth house, where it is debilitated, to Scorpio, your eleventh house, bringing seniors and then professional connections into focus; the change has no verified time of day. Business people are likely to find orders coming through more than one source, and the day favors being available for those exchanges. Social respect is also favored, though you may still question how much weight to give your own assessment. For students, the day's learning will feel closely connected to confidence in personal judgment. Take time over an important choice before giving your answer.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Money will be an absorbing subject, with a stronger appetite for an opportunity that looks promising. The day favors considering a calculated risk within work, particularly where it belongs to an existing business activity. More orders are likely to give business people useful reasons to think about the next stage of their work. That encouraging possibility will coexist with uncertainty about your own decision. Household spending may also draw sudden interest, making a purchase feel unusually compelling for a while. Your financial attention will move quickly toward whatever seems capable of opening a door. The useful distinction today will be between feeling interested and feeling ready to commit.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
Your mood will be high, yet emotionally sensitive, so the day will feel more changeable than its promising opportunities suggest. You will enjoy being noticed and respected, while also spending time wondering whether you have understood a situation correctly. That mixture will make a pause between busy exchanges feel welcome. The day favors a familiar routine that gives you some continuity as your attention moves between work and family matters. Allow a quiet interval before returning to a demanding discussion. By the evening, you will be more aware of which conversations left you pleased and which kept your thoughts moving. The need to feel settled will remain personal and immediate.
Tip for the Day: Give an important decision enough thinking time before offering your final answer.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More