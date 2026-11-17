A family celebration will brighten your home life today, or you may attend a social gathering. You will cancel a shopping plan and stay at home, where family matters will give you plenty to be involved in. There will be satisfaction in taking part, and you will feel pleased with your financial position. Your way of speaking will win people over, making conversation one of the day's strongest assets. With the Moon beginning the day in Capricorn in your first house, your mood will be high and sensitive, and you will stand at the center of events. Later in the afternoon, it moves into Aquarius in your second house, bringing family conversations and spending into focus. The day will feel personal from the start, then become more closely tied to the household. You will enjoy having a place in what the family is discussing.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
Family members are likely to be happy with you, and your spouse is likely to help with a domestic matter. That support will make household conversations easier to carry forward. Your words will have warmth and appeal, allowing you to express a preference in a way that others can appreciate. A celebration will give that social ease somewhere to show itself. Ketu in Leo in your eighth house brings detachment from private concerns, helping you feel less compelled to keep turning a difficult subject over. Watch your tendency to withdraw from a conversation that still matters to the family. The day will bring greater emotional satisfaction when you feel involved in the activities around you. Staying home will also leave more room for shared family time.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
Students are likely to do better in their studies today. There will be scope to make useful progress through discussion and a clearer understanding of the subject. Mercury direct in Libra in your tenth house brings work conversations and study into focus, helping you put a point across in a professional setting. Your ability to speak persuasively will be especially useful when an idea needs a straightforward explanation. The day favors making your contribution understandable to the person listening. At work, a message or discussion will occupy your attention, and you will care about how clearly it is expressed. Home activities will remain prominent, so the working part of the day will share space with family thoughts. A familiar task is likely to feel easier once its purpose is clear.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
You will feel financially satisfied today, and money from different sources is possible. The canceled shopping plan will change the shape of your spending, leaving your attention with home and family activities. A conversation about money will become more prominent later in the day. You will feel comfortable discussing what is available and what the household has in mind. The sense of satisfaction will matter as much as the figures themselves. Your persuasive speech will help you explain a financial preference calmly. Keep the family discussion focused on the choice currently before you.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
Your mood will be lively but sensitive, making the atmosphere around you particularly noticeable. A warm family exchange will stay with you, and being part of a celebration will give your attention a pleasant center. Staying at home will suit the day's domestic emphasis. You will have less interest in carrying out the shopping trip you had planned. Later, the familiar rhythm of food and conversation will feel absorbing. A little unhurried time between family activities will suit your energy and leave space to enjoy the company.
Tip for the Day: Use your warmest words when family plans become the main conversation today.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More