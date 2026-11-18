A heated argument with your spouse will put strain on the relationship today. Your courage will be strong, and you may feel ready to attempt an unusual task, but that same firmness will make a personal disagreement feel especially charged. Keep your voice calm when the exchange sharpens. The Moon in Aquarius in your second house all day brings family talk, food and spending to the centre of attention. Everyday household matters will carry more emotional weight, and you will be conscious of how your words are received. A short journey is possible. Beyond the difficult exchange, the day still offers room for useful effort and the satisfaction of applying yourself to something that asks for nerve.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
The tension with your spouse will make shared time feel less easy. A familiar subject will become part of the conversation, and you will be aware of the distance between what you intend and how strongly you say it. Affection will still matter to you, even while the atmosphere feels strained. Venus in Virgo, your ninth house, is debilitated, bringing a desire for affection and comfort that may feel awkward to express today. A pleasurable outing or a broader plan will have appeal, though the emotional tone will remain sensitive. Family conversation will also turn towards ordinary comforts, including food and the way you spend time together. One gentle statement will express more clearly what you want from the relationship.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
You will feel courageous enough to consider work that usually seems beyond your routine. An unusual task may attract you, and the act of trying will feel important. Retrograde Saturn in Pisces, your third house, supports steady, visible progress through skills and plain communication. Today, returning to a familiar technique is likely to show you where your ability has become more dependable. Students are likely to benefit from practising something they already understand well enough to improve. Employees will find a useful outlet in work that rewards persistence. A short work-related journey is possible, and a clear exchange will help keep the purpose of the day in view. Career progress is likely to come through the quality of your effort and your willingness to stay with a task. Your confidence will make starting easier; sustained attention will give that beginning substance.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Your financial position is likely to remain average. Household spending will occupy your thoughts, and comfort purchases will have a noticeable appeal. A vehicle purchase belongs on hold today. The day’s money picture favors staying close to what you can already manage, with familiar expenses receiving most of the attention. A conversation about spending will feel personal because it touches the household’s expectations. Your wish to do something different will also enter your financial thinking. The prospect of a purchase will remain interesting even if the decision waits.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
Health calls for care today, and your willingness to take on more may run ahead of your available energy. A demanding task is likely to feel more tiring when the day also carries emotional strain. You will be aware of the need for a steadier pace. Familiar food and a settled routine will have a comforting appeal. Allow a proper pause after effort, especially if a short journey becomes part of the day.
Tip for the Day: Keep your pace steady and give a difficult conversation room to settle.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More