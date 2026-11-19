Your younger brother or sister will give you support that strengthens your confidence today. You will have plenty to do, and the hard work will bring tension and restlessness alongside the determination to continue. A decision taken with courage is possible, followed by a serious effort to carry it through. The backing of someone close will help you feel more settled about your own part in the task. Watch sharp words when the workload begins to press. Progress will remain connected with patient effort, and the day will keep returning your attention to what you are prepared to do yourself. Family encouragement will matter more than a quick change in circumstances.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
Relations with your spouse will be generally good, providing a steady point within a demanding day. You will want to discuss ordinary family concerns, including how the household is managing its commitments. With the Moon in Aquarius in your second house all day, family talk, food and spending take centre stage. A shared meal will give these conversations a natural setting. Your younger sibling's support will also help your confidence, making you feel less alone with your responsibilities. Children will do better, and the result they want is possible. Their efforts will hold your interest, giving family life a hopeful subject alongside the more practical matters that need discussion.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
Hard work will be the defining feature of your professional day. You may decide on a course of action through your own courage, then find yourself putting substantial effort behind it. The Sun in Scorpio, your eleventh house, puts authority, seniors and self-respect in focus, making your contribution within a group particularly important to you. Recognition is not separately promised, but you will care about doing work you can stand behind. Students will also find the day centred on effort and persistence. Children are likely to move closer to a desired result, with improvement indicated. Your confidence will draw strength from family support. Give the task already chosen enough uninterrupted attention to show what your effort can achieve.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Money will come through hard work, keeping earnings closely tied to what you put into the day. Jupiter in Leo, your eighth house, brings shared money and private matters into view: a joint-account or in-law question will come up and take patience. This discussion will ask for attention even while your own work remains demanding. Family spending will also be part of the conversation, making the distinction between personal earnings and shared responsibilities more noticeable. There is no promise of an effortless gain. The day favors staying involved with the practical question until you understand what is being asked. Allow a shared financial conversation the time it requires before returning to other duties.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
Tension and restlessness will accompany the workload, so your emotional state will closely follow the pace of the day. You will feel determined to continue, even when the amount left to do seems considerable. Support from a younger sibling will give you a welcome lift in confidence. A generally good relationship with your spouse will also provide a sense of steadiness at home. There is no specific health result promised, and the main theme is the strain of sustained effort. A regular pause between demanding tasks will help keep the day manageable. By evening, familiar family conversation will feel more appealing than extending the working mood into every remaining hour.
Tip for the Day: Let family encouragement steady you while your own effort carries the task.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More