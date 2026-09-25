Capricorn Horoscope Today, September 25, 2026: Steady action may help you move past delays and regain confidence

Patience and practical courage are your best tools today. The Moon begins the day in Aquarius in your second house. Before dawn, it moves into Pisces in your third house, so early attention may go to money, meals, family conversations or something said at home, while the rest of the day supports communication, commuting, paperwork and steady effort. You may feel tense because there is much to handle and results may not come instantly, but confidence returns once you start moving instead of overthinking.
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A younger sibling, cousin, colleague or reliable friend may offer useful support. Saturn in Pisces, your third house, continues to ask for patient communication, mature effort and consistency in everyday responsibilities. Rahu in Aquarius, your second house, and Ketu in Leo, your eighth house, make family expectations, speech and shared financial matters more sensitive, so choose your words carefully.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
Relationships remain generally steady today, although work pressure may leave you distracted. If you are married or committed, your partner is likely to respond better when you explain your stress instead of becoming quiet or sharp. A practical conversation about schedules, children, travel or spending can improve closeness because it shows trust.
If you are single, your appeal comes through calm honesty rather than showy confidence. A thoughtful message or direct conversation may work better than trying to impress. Children or younger family members may also bring a cheerful moment or encouraging update that softens the mood at home.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
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This is a strong day for effort, even if it feels demanding. Students may need to push through early restlessness, but once focused, reading, writing, revision and practice can move ahead well. Those preparing for exams or interviews should rely on repetition, notes and careful checking rather than speed.
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This is a strong day for effort, even if it feels demanding. Students may need to push through early restlessness, but once focused, reading, writing, revision and practice can move ahead well. Those preparing for exams or interviews should rely on repetition, notes and careful checking rather than speed.
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In career matters, progress comes through calls, reminders and follow-ups, especially when replies are delayed. If you need to make a decision, let it come from preparation, not frustration. Business owners may need to stay personally involved in client or staff communication. Venus in Libra supports your professional image and a smoother tone in reviews, presentations and meetings.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Money comes through work, persistence and practical thinking today. This is not the day for shortcuts, but it supports earnings through service, selling, teaching, consulting or completing pending tasks. Family-related spending may arise, and if several people have opinions about money, keep the discussion factual.
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Avoid buying things simply to relieve tension. If you are waiting for a payment, movement may come through reminders and proper records. Keep track of subscriptions, installments and shared expenses. A conservative approach is likely to feel more secure by evening than a risky or emotional move.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
The main strain today is mental rather than physical. Your body can manage the workload, but impatience may tire you faster than actual work. Watch hydration, meal timing and posture, especially if the day is full of desk work, phone calls or local travel.
Short walks can reset your concentration. If you have been speaking continuously, vocal fatigue may creep in by night. Choose a quieter evening and avoid carrying every unfinished issue into bedtime. Calm repetition will support you better than pushing to exhaustion.
Tip for the Day:
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Speak clearly, act steadily and let results build through consistent effort.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com