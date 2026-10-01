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Career & Finance Horoscope, September 28, 2026: New information could influence a work or financial decision today

Career & Finance Horoscope , September 28, 2026: A small tower on your desk can support clear thinking, analysis, and effective communication.

Updated on: Oct 1, 2026, 08:54:38 IST
By Kishori Sud
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Aries

Career & Finance Horoscope (pinterest)
Career & Finance Horoscope (pinterest)

You may need to draw on persistence to handle a demanding responsibility. A project that has required repeated effort could still need your attention, but your experience gives you an advantage. Protect your energy and focus on priorities rather than trying to handle everything at once.

Career Tip: Stay persistent, but don't confuse endurance with taking on unnecessary work.

Crystal Remedy: Hematite: Keep a palm stone on your desk to encourage grounding, focus, and steady determination.

Taurus

Your confidence can make you more visible professionally today. You may be ready to lead, present an idea, or take ownership of something that has previously remained in the background.

Career Tip: Put your abilities forward instead of waiting to be noticed.

Crystal Remedy: Carnelian: Carry a polished stone to encourage initiative, motivation, and confident self expression.

Gemini

Emotional intelligence may be particularly useful in your professional dealings. A sensitive negotiation, client interaction, or workplace conversation can benefit from your ability to remain composed.

Crystal Remedy: Blue Lace Agate: Place it beside your computer to encourage diplomacy, calm communication, and balanced judgment.

Cancer

You may need to defend a professional decision or protect your priorities from outside demands. Financially, avoid allowing pressure from others to push you into commitments you're not ready for.

Career Tip: Be firm about your boundaries while remaining professional.

Crystal Remedy: Black Obsidian: Keep it near your workspace as a grounding reminder to protect your time, energy, and resources.

Leo

New information could influence a work or financial decision. A message, meeting, or piece of research may prompt you to look more closely at an opportunity.

Career Tip: Ask questions and verify details before committing yourself.

Crystal Remedy: Sodalite: A small tower on your desk can support clear thinking, analysis, and effective communication.

Virgo

Long-term financial and professional security takes priority. You may be thinking about savings, family responsibilities, property, or building something that can provide lasting stability.

Career Tip: Make decisions with your future needs in mind rather than chasing immediate rewards.

Crystal Remedy: Green Jade: Keep a polished stone near your financial planner or workspace to symbolize steady growth and practical prosperity.

Libra

Your intuition may help you navigate a workplace situation where not everything has been openly discussed. You don't need to reveal every plan before it is fully developed.

Career Tip: Observe carefully and share information strategically.

Crystal Remedy: Moonstone: Keep it near your workspace to encourage intuition, patience, and thoughtful decision making.

Scorpio

Your ability to remain composed under pressure can help you handle professional challenges. You may need to manage a difficult personality or make a firm decision without becoming reactive.

Career Tip: Use calm authority instead of force.

Crystal Remedy: Tiger Eye: Carry a polished stone to support courage, confidence, and balanced leadership.

Sagittarius

Clear thinking and decisive communication are important today. You may need to establish expectations, negotiate terms, or make a choice based on facts rather than emotion.

Career Tip: Keep important conversations precise and focused on what can actually be supported.

Crystal Remedy: Lapis Lazuli: Place a small piece on your desk to encourage discernment, truthfulness, and strategic thinking.

Capricorn

Your independent efforts may begin to show tangible results. Financially, you could feel more confident about what you've built through your own discipline and planning.

Career Tip: Recognize your progress and continue investing in the skills and resources that support your independence.

Crystal Remedy: Pyrite: Keep a small cube near your workspace as a symbol of ambition, confidence, and financial discipline.

Aquarius

Discretion is particularly important in professional and financial matters. Someone may not be sharing the complete picture, or you may simply need more information before making a decision.

Career Tip: Double-check details and avoid discussing sensitive plans prematurely.

Crystal Remedy: Smoky Quartz: Keep a freeform stone nearby to encourage grounding, caution, and clear judgment.

Pisces

A fresh professional idea could reignite your motivation. You may feel inspired to begin a project, explore a new income stream, or approach an existing goal differently.

Career Tip: Take one concrete step toward the idea instead of waiting for perfect conditions.

Crystal Remedy: Sunstone: Place a small tower on your desk to encourage confidence, creativity, and forward momentum.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kishori Sud

Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
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