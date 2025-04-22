Horoscope Today for Rat (Years 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) You may feel an unusual attraction toward something bigger than self today—a cause, a purpose, or a mission that really touches your heart. Do not ignore it. It is beyond a passing feeling; it's a faint call. Whether your inclinations are to help someone, begin a new project, or make a stand for what truly matters to you, don't resist. Your voice and action can create ripples in the world. Once you act upon what feels very true to you, meaning will shine upon the road ahead. Chinese Zodiac Horoscope Today for April 23, 2025(Freepik)

Horoscope Today for Ox (Years 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Today would be a good day to pause and assess the flow of your energy, noticing who or what uplifts you and who or what drains you completely. There are no big changes to be made suddenly, but with that awareness, you are halfway there. Protect your peace of mind. Draw the required boundaries and spend some time with people who make you feel worthy. Your energy is precious. Spend it wisely and cautiously.

Horoscope Today for Tiger (Years 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

You have always been the bold type, but today asks you to lead with an open and gentle strength. Your vulnerability is not a weakness; it actually increases your strength. Let gentleness, in its myriad expressions: through words, actions, or support for another, lead you today. You never have to roar to be heard; sometimes the loudest roar comes from a brave heart that stays still. Know that power and gentleness can coexist.

Horoscope Today for Rabbit (Years 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

The energy surrounding you is shifting, and there may be some turning point unfolding for you. It could be subtle and under the radar, but something is waiting for your affirmative answer. It is okay not to know every answer; just having enough trust to take the next step will do. The unknown can be thrilling, so just ditch the fear. Let curiosity lead. What is waiting for you might just be a lot more beautiful than you imagined!

Horoscope Today for Dragon Rabbit (Years 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Patience does pay now, Dragons. It now rewards them through breakthroughs in this today that had been so awaited after so great a waiting, wondering, and inner work. Be it quietly or with a flash of clarity, somehow, it's the moment to which you've been building. Trust in your efforts and in the timing of it all. Now is the face you set forward with confidence. Let this victory fuel what is to come next. You've earned it- now rise with everything you've gained.

Horoscope Today for Snake (Years 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Your body has wisdom hidden within it, and today it asks that you listen to it. Whether it be through music, stillness, or movement, allow yourself to gradually move into different energy of self without any pushing, just feeling. You may need to stretch, rest, or dance it out, instead of listening to the rhythm that feels appropriate. Trust your body to guide you back to balance. At times, resetting does not take place in your mind; rather, it takes place in how you move through the moment.

Horoscope Today for Horse (Years 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Today, keep your ears and your heart open; you may hear a message that will bring you a real surprise. It may come from a stranger whom you have never met, a song you just happen to be listening to, or something that you have never intended to read. Do not regard as small things or random stuff, as what is hidden in the unexpected may be trying to say something to you on this day from the universe. And, surprise! Stay curious and alert.

Horoscope Today for Goat (Years 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Your quiet gift for detail is far stronger than you think, and today it illuminates an entire room. One may need a very keen eye, an extra hand, or even the touch of having been seen just then. What you're doing is made great by the challenge of personal effort, both in building something and creating and improving it for someone else. Let your feelings guide the way. What, to you, seems small, will mean everything to someone else.

Horoscope Today for Monkey (Years 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Something emotional might rise to the surface today, and that's okay. Don't suppress it. Cry, write, vent, or meditate and let those emotions flow; it is a cleansing, not a setback. Sometimes, we can clear our minds by letting feelings happen. The fog clears inside us after a session of letting it out, and the path feels lighter. We have permission to feel completely. Wisdom waits on the other side of the release.

Horoscope Today for Rooster (Years 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Today, your energy shines out so brightly that everyone can see it. But that is not what this is about, because this is really about alignment. The more you grow, the more you naturally attract the right people, opportunities, and moments. Trust your shine and lean into what feels true. Let your confidence come from within, not from needing approval. The world around you is reflecting your progress back to you. So stand tall, smile wide, and keep being your evolving, magnetic self.

Horoscope Today for Dog (Years 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

It might not go as planned, even very differently from what you would expect, but don't get bothered by that. Really, a detour or a change in pace should prove helpful, possibly leading you to something better than you mapped out. So be flexible, not frustrated by the change. Sometimes, the universe takes the rerouting process not to hinder one's progress, but to bring one well closer to where one is really meant to be. Trust the shift.

Horoscope Today for Pig (Years 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

That beast once again shows its face to you today, though perhaps not to threaten you, but to gift you with something as a bonus. Possibly even an epiphany for you, the very event, conversation, or decision you've avoided will become a source of inspiration or, heaven forbid, bliss for you. Old fear's story does not have to be the one you tell today. Now you've grown some, and so has your perspective. Reframe what's in front of you, and strength will be found in places where you once doubted.

