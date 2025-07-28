Tarot Horoscope Today for July 28, 2025: Set clear intentions for new beginnings

There’s a quiet message in the air today. The Tarot helps you catch it, translating energy into guidance and direction. Tarot Horoscope Today: Zodiac Sign Predictions for July 28, 2025(Freepik)

Aries Tarot Horoscope Today for July 28, 2025

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Today sets the energy for setting your intentions with a fresh heart. Gently release whatever has not been working for you in the past. This is your moment to begin anew, with clarity and hope. Open to new feelings and possibilities, not in fear. Your feelings are the key to what you desire. Trust this reset; it will lead you towards more meaningful connections and joyful experiences. You can begin creating the life you want right now.

Lucky Tip: Create clear intentions for new beginnings.

Taurus Tarot Horoscope Today for July 28, 2025

Tarot Card: The Empress

Imperfection is beautiful in its own right, and today, you are called to love it fully. You do not have to be perfect to be worthy or loved. On the contrary, your imperfections make you real and relatable. Celebrate the little things that make you different—their strength. When you accept yourself as you are, others will do the same. Let go of harsh judgments and cherish your grace.

Lucky Tip: Embrace your imperfections.

Gemini Tarot Horoscope Today for July 28, 2025

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

Your kindness goes further than you know. Today, small acts of giving and understanding sow seeds of love and trust that will bear fruit in time. Help a friend; listen, offer a smile. A glow of energy goes farther than you even realise. Never underestimate the impact of what you give simply by being kind. Your heart is your gift; share it generously.

Lucky Tip: Be kind without expecting something in return.

Cancer Tarot Horoscope Today for July 28, 2025

Tarot Card: Death

A time has come when you must let go of anything that no longer fits your values or your heart. It is not an alleged loss of Death, but instead a transformation. In this transformation, old beliefs, habits, or relationships might discourage you from living an authentic life. Trust that clearing will allow space and give way for something new to grow. Change, well! It can be scary, but in Dark times, it is very essential for the evolution of your soul. Welcome this moment as an opportunity to align with your true self.

Lucky Tip: Let go gently to welcome new beginnings.

Leo Tarot Horoscope Today for July 28, 2025

Tarot Card: The Sun

Today, your ray of hope brings brightness, and it deserves all of your focus. Allow no distractions to divert you from what matters most. Focus your energies on nurturing the peculiarities of your goals with patience and care. Even an inch toward your dream is good, maybe powerfully so. Believe that you can go forth and create the life you dream of. Your light is an inspiration for others, so shine forth without fear. It is a great day to connect with your passions and create a clear plan for moving forward.

Lucky Tip: Focus fully on what you truly want.

Virgo Tarot Horoscope Today for July 28, 2025

Tarot Card: Temperance

Today, you are called to nurture all aspects of your mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. The balance will be the mainstay of your peace. You ought to rest some of this time, eat well, and ponder on what fills the soul. The smallest acts of self-care help recharge energy and calm the mind. This kindness should be yours not only from others but also from yourself. Slow your pace and listen to your inner selves' needs for well-being toward balance.

Lucky Tip: Cultivate gentle daily habits to nurture yourself.

Libra Tarot Horoscope Today for July 28, 2025

Tarot Card: Empress

You deserve happiness and success, believe with all your heart. Today brings an opportunity to embrace your creativity and love. Take time to relish joy in the little things, and abundance is sure to flow to those who keep her worth in high regard. You don't have to prove it to anybody because it is already clear with her worth. Let your confidence become the key from within and watch the world open to new possibilities.

Lucky Tip: Remind yourself that you deserve good things.

Scorpio Tarot Horoscope Today for July 28, 2025

Tarot Card: Wheel of Fortune

Life is on the go, and all experiences foster your growth, although it isn't always easy to see. Today, you are urged to trust in the process and have a graceful acceptance of changes as part of your journey. What may appear as a setback can be a stepping stone. You are powerful in your evolution; have faith that cycles will present new opportunities, as your great strength is growing silently under the surface.

Lucky Tip: Embrace change as a tool for growth.

Sagittarius Tarot Horoscope Today for July 28, 2025

Tarot Card: The Lovers

This is a day to act in compassion. Every choice, great or small, bears the power to affect healing and connectivity, both for you and others. Let empathy inform your words and actions, as doing so will bind relationships together and promote peace. Choosing kindness over judgment sends waves of love that stretch far beyond what you can perceive. Trust your heart-wisely.

Lucky Tip: Never forget to be kind today.

Capricorn Tarot Horoscope Today for July 28, 2025

Tarot Card: The Fool

Life beckons you to enjoy the journey, not simply rush to the destination. Today, suppose you embrace curiosity and openness as a kind of rebirth. Let go of controlling every outcome. Very often, the lessons can come from unexpected places along the road. Celebrate every movement you make, no matter how small or uncertain, for these steps are working in ways unknown to you. Trust your process.

Lucky Tip: Enjoy every bit of your journey.

Aquarius Tarot Horoscope Today for July 28, 2025

Tarot Card: Strength

You shine best through your resilience in the wake of challenges. Today, remember that every battle fought has strengthened and deepened your strength and wisdom. With a calm courage that they may not always see, you inspire those around you. So go forth with quiet courage: difficult times do not define you, but rather refine you. Stand tall and know that your inner power will guide you.

Lucky Tip: Act with calmness and confidence, drawing on your inner strength.

Pisces Tarot Horoscope Today for July 28, 2025

Tarot Card: Temperance

Forgiveness will be your healing salve today. Free yourself of grudges cast at others and yourself. To hold on is but a burden. Once free, you create space for peace and growth. It is not about forgetting but freeing your heart. It begins with compassion within. Permit yourself to heal and release; you will be thankful for it.

Lucky Tip: Forgive and free your spirit.

