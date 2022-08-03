Gemini Daily Horoscope for August 3,'22: Excellent run on the professional front

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Gemini natives have an excellent run on the professional front. Your boss may be quite impressed with your performance, which could lead to monetary benefits. You are likely to enjoy good health. Sporting activities and yoga asanas may bring you physical as well as mental wellbeing. Your love life may be blossoming. Single individuals are likely to find a suitable match. However, your financial condition may be a bit shaky. Unnecessary spending may upset your budget. Your family members may not be happy with your spendthrift nature. Constant clashes at home may arise as a result. Some of you may have to keep your travel plans on hold as unforeseen circumstances may cause difficulties on the trip. It is not advisable to invest money in an immovable asset at this moment. Students are likely to receive praise for their good work.

Gemini Finance Today: Geminis are likely to get relief in repayment of loans as a family member might come to your rescue at the last moment. Investing capital in an immovable asset can also prove to be beneficial for you in the times to come.

Gemini Family Today: For Gemini natives, there are chances that an old family dispute is likely to raise its ugly head at home again. Try to pacify your loved ones with your patient handling of issues. Stay away from conflicts to save domestic harmony.

Gemini Career Today: Evaluating your position at work may not only give you a chance to assess your professional standing but can also help you increase your productivity, Geminis. Your valuable suggestions may greatly benefit the organization.

Gemini Health Today: Geminis, avoiding self-medication for minor ailments may go a long way in keeping you fit and fine. Regular work-out routines and nutritious diet can also help you stay in shape. Calming exercises are likely to show positive results.

Gemini Love Life Today: Geminis are likely to enjoy quiet time in the company of their beloved, far away from the busy city life. Your romantic ties may strengthen further as your significant other is likely to propose marriage to you.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON