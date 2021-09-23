Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sep 23: Time to be bold in love!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Most of you are going to be in a win-win situation courtesy your affable and affectionate nature. Geminis are ruled by the God of communication and your gift of the gab is likely to open several doors of success and achievement. You need to learn to be decisive in your life as your calm mind and good instincts will help you in taking the right decisions. It is also a good time to discuss future goals with important people who will guide you. A change of accommodation will prove auspicious for you as the stars indicate a change in fortunes. While travelling to a distant place be sure to ensure property safety and security of yourself and your belongings as any laxity on our part may make the journey uncomfortable.

Gemini Finance Today

Swinging a lucrative deal in your favor will have your coffers brimming over today. This will enable businessmen to go ahead with their expansion plans. Your good sense will enable to make excellent choices in wealth matters.

Gemini Family Today

Love and unity between family members will grow and you will be able to balance your personal and professional life rather well. You will find spouse supportive of your choices and plans.

Gemini Career Today

A professional job entrusted to you maybe time consuming, but will not pose much difficulty for you. You need to take everything in your stride and don’t get emotional over minor issues at workplace.

Gemini Health Today

Geminis’ wellbeing remains great today and you would feel exceptionally lively and energetic. Doing things that make you feel calm and balanced will sharpen your focus and determination to do things right.

Gemini Love Life Today

Taking the lead in resurrecting your love life will help you in enjoying it better today. So go ahead and be bold! Those in long term relationship are likely to get the blessing of their elders to seal the bond.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

