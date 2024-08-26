Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 26, 2024 predicts a splendid love life

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Avoid stress and stay happy Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 26, 2024. All existing relationship issues will be resolved today.

Have a splendid love life & keep the lover happy. Be committed at work and this will bring in good results. Consider safe investment options for a better tomorrow.

Keep your lover happy today and ensure you devote more time to the relationship. Some crucial professional assignments will keep you busy. Both health and wealth are positive today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Be optimistic in your love life today. All existing relationship issues will be resolved today. Some lovers will require spending more time together. Communication is crucial in long-distance romance. Speak to the partner over the phone while traveling to express the feeling. Minor tiffs may be there and a previous relationship can be a reason for that. Giving surprises will help to rev up the relationship. Some females will also get pregnant and unmarried Gemini females need to be careful while spending time with their lover.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Be charged today as new responsibilities will hit you at the workplace. This is the time to display your commitment and potential. Be gentle while you deal with clients and impress them with your communication. In case you have a job interview, be confident as you will crack it. Some entrepreneurs may face issues from authorities related to policies and it is good to resolve them today. Students will clear examinations and those who are looking for higher studies will get admission to a prestigious institute.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Consider saving money as wealth will pour in today from different sources. You may receive options to freelance which would enhance the options to earn wealth. You will also be able to pay off loans or EMIs. Do not make crucial financial decisions today and entrepreneurs must stay away from big investments. Avoid spending on luxurious items or items that are not required at present.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

You may suffer injuries or may have an accident and hence it is highly important to be careful while using a staircase or driving. Avoid alcohol and tobacco today and ensure your mental stress is under control. Start the day with yoga and mild exercise and this will keep you energetic throughout the day.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)