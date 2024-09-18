Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, Sept 18, 2024 advices on settling monetary issues

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 18, 2024 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for Sept 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Keep a distance from troubles in the love affair.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, yu are proficient in deal-making

Respond to the issues in the relationship immediately and settle the tremors through communication. Handle all professional tasks to prove your caliber.

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, September 18, 2024: Your professional life also deserves attention today.
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, September 18, 2024: Your professional life also deserves attention today.

Keep a distance from troubles in the love affair. Your professional life also deserves attention today. Handle the financial dealings diligently. Health is also good today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Have a happy romantic relationship today. Some old disputes will be resolved today and you will spend more time together. A romantic dinner or a surprise gift is an easy way to make the relationship stronger. Your parents will approve of the love and you may also discuss taking the relationship to a new level. Do not let a third person dictate things in your love life. Married females must ensure that proper communication exists with the spouse.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Your day at the office will be productive. Despite minor issues from seniors, you will meet the expectations. Impress the clients with your communication. Today is also good to update the profile on a job portal. New interview calls will come by. IT and healthcare professionals along with bankers will see opportunities abroad. Businessmen may face minor troubles in the partnership and this need to be settled as soon as possible. Students appearing for competitive examinations must work hard.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may be there but your routine life will go unaffected. However, you should keep a distance from large-scale investments. While you are good to purchase electronic appliances and even renovate the house, today is not good to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. The second part of the day is good for settling a monetary issue with a friend or sibling.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Those who have cardiac issues must be careful while lifting heavy objects today. Eat a healthy diet packed with proteins and nutrients on time. You may start the day with exercise. Walk for some time in the park or sit idly under a tree for some time which will relax your mind. Pregnant females must also stay away from adventure sports including underwater activities.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On